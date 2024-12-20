The best moveset for Dynamax Machamp in Pokémon Go

Dynamax Pokémon are a key component to participating in Max Out battles in Pokémon Go. Without them, you won’t be able to enter, and one of the better Fighting-type Pokémon, Machamp, now has a Dynamax version you can add to your collection.

As one of the better Fighting-type raid Pokémon, Machamp is a must-have choice if you want to deal a good amount of damage. The downside to bringing Machamp with you is it might not have the best defense. However, if you’re looking to ensure a Dynamax or Gigantamax Pokémon receives damage, Machamp is one of the better options to choose. To get the most out of it, you’ll need to know its best moveset. Here’s a full breakdown of the best moveset you can teach Dynamax Machamp in Pokémon Go.

Dynamax Machamp’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

Bring Machamp to Max Out battles. Image via Niantic

As a Fighting-type Pokémon, Dynamax Machamp is what you want to use when you’re battling against Dark, Ice, Normal, Steel, or Rock-type Pokémon. It’s resistant against Bug, Dark, and Rock-type moves, but it is weak against Fairy, Flying, and Psychic-type attacks. The best moveset you can teach Dynamax Machamp is the fast move Karate Chop and the charged moves Dynamic Punch and Cross Chop.

Attack Name Type Attack Type Damage Energy Karate Chop Fast Move Fighting-type 10 13 Cross Chop Charged Move Fighting-type 50 50 Dynamic Punch Charged Move Fighting-type 85 50

You want to primarily focus on giving Machamp Fighting-type moves so it can deal out this type of damage during a raid. Typically, some different types of moves are preferred when fighting in PvP situations, such as swapping out Dynamic Punch for Stone Edge. When it comes to Max Out battles, focusing on specific move types is a much better choice.

For the fast move, you always want to go with Karate Chop. It’s an attack that does slightly less damage than Counter, which does 13 damage, but it provides more energy, where Counter only gives nine energy. Even in raids, charging up energy to unlock Charged Moves is your main priority. That’s also why you want to ignore the other fast move Machamp can learn, Bullet Punch. It’s a solid Steel-type attack, but it does 10 damage and gives 11 energy. It sits in-between these two attacks, but it’s a Steel-type, and Machamp doesn’t get the same attack type bonus (STAB) when using it.

When it comes to the Charged Moves, Cross Chop and Dynamic Punch are the big winners. There are multiple Charged Moves Machamp could learn, such as Stone Edge, Rock Slide, Close Combat, Heavy Slam, or Payback, but they’re not going to be good replacements. Cross Chop does not do a lot of damage, but you can use it relatively often, and its a quick charged move.

Finally, the Max Attack is your primary one to level up because you’re using a Dynamax Machamp in Max Out battles. Machamp is primarily an attacker in Pokémon Go, and it doesn’t want to use Max Guard or Max Spirit during these battles. It needs to pump out damage as often and frequently as possible. using Max Guard or Spirit is a second priority. You’ll want to coordinate with your teammates to help keep it standing.

Is Dynamax Machamp good in Pokémon Go?

When it comes to Dynamax Pokémon, Dynamax Machamp is a decent choice. It’s always going to be a solid Fighting-type Pokémon to use in raids, but expect other Fighting-type Pokémon such as Conkeldurr, Lucario, and Terrakion to overpower Machamp when they get their Dynamax forms.

As the first Fighting-type Pokémon to get a Dynamax form, it’s a great choice. Plenty of Pokémon Go players should have Machop candy they can use to power it up, meaning they can bring a powerful Dynamax Pokémon to Max Out battles.

