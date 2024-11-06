All Dynamax Pokemon in Pokémon Go

You can catch several unique Pokémon types while playing the mobile game Pokémon Go. These Pokémon can appear nearly anywhere in the game, and some of the most notable ones are Dynamax Pokémon that are larger than life.

Not every Pokémon can Dynamax in the game, but we expect Niantic to add more as time goes on. We can expect to see more Dynamax Pokémon arriving in events, giving you more chances to add these unique choices to your collection. Here’s a complete list of every Dynamax Pokémon you can find while playing Pokémon Go.

Every Dynamax Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Dynamax Pokémon have arrived in Pokémon Go. Image via Niantic

If you’re looking for any Dynamax Pokémon, they exclusively appear in Power Spots. These are large, pillar-like structures with bright lights at the top of them. They’re similar to the Poké Stops and Gyms already in Pokémon Go, except these only last for a set amount of time before disappearing. They can reappear in different locations, giving you additional reasons to seek them out while you explore your local area. You must also use Dynamax Pokémon to battle at Power Spots and have enough Max Particles. You can only acquire a set amount of Max Particles each day.

After you defeat a Dynamax Pokémon, there’s a reward screen where you can choose to spend Poké Coins to grab more rewards. These will give you additional Max Balls to use after defeating a Dynamax Pokémon, giving you more chances to try and catch it. You’ll want to use those on the more formidable, hard-to-find Dynamax Pokémon, not smaller ones, such as a Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle.

These are all the Dynamax Pokémon that can appear in Pokémon Go. We’ve added an asterisk (*) next to the Pokémon that have a chance to appear in their Shiny forms. Niantic has confirmed you can catch a Shiny Dynamax Pokémon, but the chances of finding one are rare.

Bulbasaur (*)

Ivysaur (*)

Venusaur (*)

Charmander (*)

Charmeleon (*)

Charizard (*)

Squirtle (*)

Wartortle (*)

Blastoise (*)

Skwovet (*)

Greedent (*)

Wooloo (*)

Dubwool (*)

Beldum (*)

Metang (*)

Metacross (*)

Falinks (*)

Gastly (*)

Haunter (*)

Gengar (*)

Like the raid Pokémon you can find at Gyms, these Pokémon are expected to rotate out of Power Spots for specific events. Dynamax Pokémon debuted in Pokémon Go during the Max Out season, and more are coming. Many trainers likely hope we’ll see the arrival of the advanced version of these Pokémon, Gigantamax, an even larger and more powerful version of Dynamax Pokémon.

