All December Community Day Evolution Extravaganza tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The final Pokémon Go Community Day event of the year is taking place at the end of December, giving everyone the chance to celebrate. For those who might have missed previous Community Day events earlier this year, now’s a chance to make up for it.

Alongside the event is a Timed Research, the Community Day Evolution Extravaganza, and if you’re persistent with these tasks, you can get Pokémon with exclusive backgrounds. All the Pokémon featured as rewards are the ones from previous Community Day events this year, and you can evolve them to unlock their most powerful moves. You’ll want to act fast, though. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the December Community Day Evolution Extravaganza tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.

How to complete December Community Day Evolution Extravaganza in Pokémon Go

Celebrate the final Community Day of 2024 by reliving the others from throughout the year. Image via Niantic

This Timed Research is available to all players who log into Pokémon Go during Dec. 21 and 22 for the December 2024 Community Day. This should be a relatively brief event for many players, and the Timed Research reflects that. However, it rewards several items that you’ll need if you want to use them to evolve certain Pokémon featured in these events, such as Goomy, or ones that use Unova stones.

On top of this Timed Research, there’s the Community Day Continued Timed Research December 2024, where you’ll have to catch a Pokémon on different days, and you’ll get a chance to catch one of the Pokémon featured in the 2024 Community Days.

If you want to get the most from this event, make sure to try catching the particular Pokémon you want to teach their Community Day move. They should have an increased chance to appear in the wild during the event from Dec. 21 to 22 in your local area. You can use a Lure on a Pokéstop or an Incense on your character while walking around. Should they reach their final form, they will learn this move automatically, and you can start using them in raids or against other Pokémon Go players.

Task 1

All tasks All rewards Use 10 berries to catch Pokémon A Unova Stone Make 10 nice throws A Unova Stone Catch 10 Pokémon A Unova Stone

All completion rewards: A Rainy Lure Module

How to complete Community Day Continued Timed Research December 2024

Here’s a full breakdown for all the tasks and rewards for the Community Day Continued Timed Research December 2024 in Pokémon Go. Given the amount of time required to complete these tasks, don’t expect to catch them all during the event.

All Tasks All rewards Catch a Pokémon A Rowlet encounter Catch a Pokémon on two different days A Chansey encounter Catch a Pokémon on three different days A Litten encounter Catch a Pokémon on four different days A Bellsprout encounter Catch a Pokémon on five different days A Bounsweet encounter Catch a Pokémon on six different days A Goomy encounter Catch a Pokémon on seven different days A Tynamo encounter Catch a Pokémon on eight different days A Popplio encounter Catch a Pokémon on nine different days A Ponyta encounter Catch a Pokémon on 10 different days A Galarian Ponyta encounter Catch a Pokémon on 11 different days A Sewaddle encounter Catch a Pokémon on 12 different days A Mankey encounter

All completion rewards: 10,000 XP and 10,000 Stardust

All December 2024 Community Day Pokémon spawn schedule

From 2pm to 5pm, specific Pokémon are spawning in your local area from previous Community Day events in 2024. Here’s a full breakdown of that schedule.

December 21 Pokémon spawns

Bellsprout

Bounsweet

Chansey

Litten

Rowlet

December 22 Pokémon spawns

Galarian Ponyta

Mankey

Ponyta

Popplio

Sewaddle

Tynamo

