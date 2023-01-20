Pokémon Go players think Primal Kyogre and Groudon will dominate the meta thanks to these moves

Save your candies if you want to optimize your team.

A new form of enhanced Pokémon is coming to Pokémon Go and players are assessing whether they’re worth investing many resources to get and strengthen them.

In a recent Reddit thread, a user calculated how much DPS Primal Kyogre and Groudon will be able to deal using their signature moves. And according to those numbers, they’ll top the charts when released, dealing higher DPS than all Mega and Shadow forms.

Screengrab via Reddit Screengrab via Reddit

While Primal Kyogre’s strongest attack combination will be Waterfall as a Fast Move and Origin Pulse as the Charged one, Primal Groudon users will want to learn Mud Shot as the Fast Move and Precipice Blades as the Charged attack.

Primal Kyogre will deal almost as much damage as Ash Greninja (over 21,000), while Primal Groudon’s DPS will largely outclass other Ground-type Pokémon’s damage output (over 21,000 damage, against 19,000 for Mega Garchomp).

It’s still unclear how Elite TMs will work with Primal Pokémon, though. Players might be stuck with the moves they’ve learned when catching those Pokémon when they join the game’s roster until a special event allows them to teach new moves. Niantic has yet to confirm how the mechanic will function.

Fans don’t know if they’ll be able to use Primal forms alongside Mega forms on the same team, either. Those details will be revealed later, making it easier for players to plan their future strategy. In the meantime, it’s safe to say that saving Kyogre and Groudon candies is a good call.

Primal Pokémon will arrive soon in Pokémon Go’s Raids, with Kyogre and Groudon as the first ones to get a Primal form. Similarly to Mega Evolutions, Primal Pokémon will require Primal Energy to undergo the Reversion process.

Players will be able to get the Primal Pokémon without using Raids, but they’ll be essential to get Primal Energy and therefore make the most out of the new enhanced form.