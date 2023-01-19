When are Primal Groudon and Kyogre being added to Pokémon Go?

Dominant forces of nature are taking it to the next level in Pokémon Go as both Groudon and Kygore tap into their primal power. Niantic is adding both Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre to the game, but when exactly will the powerhouses enter the fray?

Unlike other new mechanics or forms, there are only two Primal Pokémon currently available in any Pokémon game—depending on how you classify certain species. This means Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre will be the start and finish for Pokémon Go’s implementation of the Primal Reversion.

This is all part of a focus on Pokémon from Hoenn to kick off 2023, and you can expect more of it too. Luckily though, Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre are part of this second wave of this Gen III content you won’t have to wait long for.

When will Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre be available in Pokémon Go?

Image via Niantic

There will be two separate rollout periods for Primal Groudon and Kyogre in Pokémon Go. Both will center around the upcoming Go Tour: Hoenn events.

Starting on Feb. 18 and 19 at the Go Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas in-person event, players will be able to battle Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre in new Primal Raids. Additionally, this will also introduce Primal Energy to the game, which can be earned by completing those Primal Raids or specific research tasks. This is necessary for using Primal Reversion with your own Groudon or Kyogre—similar to how Mega Energy is used for Mega Evolution.

Around a week later, on Feb, 25 and 26, Primal Raids and Primal Energy will be widely introduced to Pokémon Go as part of the Go Tour: Hoenn global event. This will bring some of the in-person content to players around the world, though not all of it.

From that point on, Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre will be fully available in Pokémon Go. Just be prepared because Primal Energy likely won’t be abundant after Go Tour: Hoenn ends, so stock up while you can.