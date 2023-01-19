What are Primal Raids in Pokémon Go? 

Primal Pokémon are coming to Pokémon Go, and just like with Mega Evolution, players will have to get used to several new mechanics when they arrive. This includes the introduction of Primal Raids, a new type of raid specifically tied to Primal Reversion.

You can still access Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre without ever touching one of the Primal Raids, but it will be a slow process since these new raids are one of the key ways to earn Primal Energy.

Primal Energy acts like Mega Energy, with players needing to collect it and use it to have their Groudon or Kyogre undergo Primal Reversion. But that then goes back to the Primal Raids and how they fit into that gameplay loop. So if you don’t know what you are looking for, here is everything you need to know about Primal Raids.

What are Primal Raids and what do they do in Pokémon Go?

If you haven’t participated in a Mega Raid before, Primal Raids essentially operate the same way. A Primal Raid is a special classification of Raid Battle that appears during a set rotation. It will have a distinct appearance in the overworld and can only contain Primal Pokémon—meaning just Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre.

This is also the only way to get a Primal Groudon that knows the Charged Attack Precipice Blade or a Primal Kyogre that knows the Charged Attack Origin Pulse.

It will be fairly difficult to clear one without teaming up with several other players who have prepared teams to take on a buffed Legendary Pokémon, but it is worth it if you can overcome the challenge.

What rewards do Primal Raids give in Pokémon Go?

The main reward players who challenge Primal Raids will be looking to get is Primal Energy, or the fuel that powers Primal Reversion.

Clearing a Primal Raid will ensure players obtain some Primal Energy, which can then be used to help Groudon or Kyogre undergo a Primal Conversion. You will need quite a bit to achieve it the first time, but just like with Mega Evolution, the more you use Primal Conversion the less Primal Energy it will take to do it again once the cooldown ends.

In addition to the Primal Energy, you will also have a chance to catch a Groudon or Kyogre—both of which will have access to their Primal Raid-exclusive moves. This is paired with the usual raid rewards, such as Berries, Rare Candies, and more.