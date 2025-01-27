Pokémon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown countdown: Release time and date

Pokémon TCG Pocket is getting bigger and better with the introduction of a new major set focused on the Sinnoh region, adding over 150 new cards to the game. If you can’t wait for the release, we’ve got everything you need to know.

Initially launching with just one set, Genetic Apex, Pokémon TCG Pocket then added a mini set for fans to enjoy in the form of Mythical Island, but the latest set, Space-Time Smackdown, will be significantly bigger than the last.

If you want to know exactly when you can start pulling cards from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokémon TCG Pocket, we’ve got the details you need.

Lots more to collect. Remix by Dot Esports

The Space-Time Smackdown set in Pokémon TCG Pocket will be released worldwide on Jan. 30, though the exact timing will depend on your timezone.

With a global release, the set will be available to everyone simultaneously, and it’s expected to follow the same pattern as Mythical Island did in December. The release time is 12am CT/1am ET/6am GMT/4pm AEST. For those in PT, the set releases on Jan. 29th at 10pm.

You can see a precise countdown to the release of Space-Time Smackdown below.

Pokémon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown

No changes to the formula are being made by the release of a new set and there will not be another form of currency released to open packs. Instead, when Pack Stamina is refreshed, you can choose between three sets to open from: Genetic Apex, Mythical Island, and Space-Time Smackdown.

The arrival of the new set will also come with new cosmetics to unlock, new themed collection challenges to complete, and potentially a new secret card. We may also see the release of a new Promo set, following the completion of the release of all Promo-A Cards.

A big update is coming ahead of the release of Space-Time Smackdown, however, in the form of trading. From the details released so far, cards from Space-Time Smackdown cannot be traded with other players. Instead, only cards from Genetic Apex and Mythical Island will be tradeable initially.

A future update will see cards from Space-Time Smackdown become available to trade, which is likely to occur when the next set is added to Pokémon TCG Pocket. For now though, there’s still lots to get stuck into.

