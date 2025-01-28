All Pokémon Champions ranked from weakest to strongest

Becoming the champion is the end goal for all the mainline Pokémon games, but it takes a lot of hard work to get there. In addition to traveling across the region to defeat all the Gym Leaders, you must also take down the bad guys and overcome other obstacles along the way before you can challenge the Elite Four and the reigning champion.

As you’d expect, the champion battles are the toughest ones you’ll encounter in the main story. These champions are the best Pokémon trainers in their region, but some are definitely better than others.

Every Pokémon champion ranked from easiest to most difficult

There are currently 15 champions and their teams to take into consideration. We’ve included the legendary Red whom you face under different circumstances in Gen II’s post-game and excluded former champions like Mustard and Peony from the Gen VIII DLC.

15) Trace

Mid. Image via The Pokémon Company

Trace serves as both the player’s rival and final champion battle in the Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! games. In many ways, the Let’s Go games feel like easier versions of Red, Blue, FireRed, and LeafGreen, and this includes the champion battle against Trace.

Pokémon Level Pidgeot (with Pidgeotite) 56 Vileplume 56 Marowak 56 Rapidash 56 Slowbro 56 Jolteon (Let’s Go, Pikachu!)

Raichu (Let’s Go, Eevee!) 57

What makes Chase the weakest champion is his mediocre team. There’s not a single Pokémon on his team that looks super threatening. A lot of his Pokémon could be upgraded with stronger picks. Marowak, for example, could’ve been replaced by Rhydon, and Arcanine would’ve been a much better Fire-type option than Rapidash. And sure, Mega Pidgeot is cool, but it’s arguably one of the weaker Mega Evolutions out there.

14) Wallace

Water is his specialty. Image via The Pokémon Company

Wallace was upgraded to champion status in Emerald after serving as the Sootopolis Gym Leader in Ruby and Sapphire. He specializes in Water-type Pokémon, making him very easy to counter with Electric and Grass attacks.

Pokémon Level Wailord 57 Tentacruel 55 Ludicolo 56 Whiscash 56 Gyarados 56 Milotic 58

As long as you have strong Electric and Grass offense on your side, you can hit five of Wallace’s Pokémon for super-effective damage. The sixth ‘mon, Ludicolo, can be handled with a Flying, Bug, or Poison attack.

13) Lance

A man who loves his dragons. Image via The Pokémon Company

Between Gens I and II, Lance is promoted from Elite Four member to champion. At first glance, his team looks quite intimidating, but there are so many defensive flaws for you to capitalize on.

Pokémon Level (in HeartGold/SoulSilver) Gyarados 46 Aerodactyl 48 Charizard 48 Dragonite 49 Dragonite 49 Dragonite 50

Five of Lance’s Pokémon have quad-weaknesses. Gyarados is quad-weak to Electric, Charizard is quad-weak to Rock, and his three Dragonites are quad-weak to Ice. His entire team also shares a glaring Rock weakness, so feel free to go for a sweep with your favorite Rock-type.

12) Geeta

The Top Champion. Image via The Pokémon Company

Geeta is more than just a champion—she holds the Top Champion title in the Paldea region. With that fancier title, you’d expect her to be extra strong, but her team is nothing special outside of her Kingambit and Glimmora.

Pokémon Level Espathra 61 Gogoat 61 Veluza 61 Avalugg 61 Kingambit 61 Glimmora 62

Rather than having a roster full of offensive threats, Geeta’s teambuilding feels a bit random. Why does she have a Gogoat and Avalugg—two random Gen VI Kalos Pokémon—when she should be showcasing stronger ‘mons from Gen IX? An obvious swap for Avalugg would’ve been Baxcalibur, the pseudo-legendary of Paldea.

11) Alder

Bug enthusiast. Image via The Pokémon Company

Black and White’s champion is a Bug-type enthusiast named Alder. Bug is often viewed as the weakest type in the game, but Volcarona is one of the best Bugs you can have. Accelgor and Escavalier aren’t too bad either.

Pokémon Level Accelgor 75 Bouffalant 75 Druddigon 75 Vanilluxe 75 Escavalier 75 Volcarona 77

Aside from Volcarona and its Bug friends, Alder’s team isn’t too scary. His Bouffalant, Druddigon, and Vanilluxe unfortunately don’t have much going for them.

10) Steven

A cool guy. Image via The Pokémon Company

As his name suggests, Steven Stone is a champion who likes stones, fossils, and Steel-type Pokémon. His team may have a lot of bulk behind it, but half of his ‘mons are not offensive threats.

Pokémon Level (in Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire) Skarmory 57 Claydol 57 Aggron 57 Cradily 57 Armaldo 57 Metagross (with Metagrossite) 59

Skarmory, Claydol, and Cradily are relatively weak attackers, while Aggron, Armaldo, and Metagross excel in both physical attack and defense. By far, Steven’s biggest asset is his Metagross, a pseudo-legendary Pokémon that gained an even stronger Mega Evolution in Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire.

9) Hau

A worthy rival. Image via The Pokémon Company

Unlike the other regions, Alola doesn’t have an established champion as you’re playing through Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. However, you do face your rival, Hau, after the Elite Four to see who’ll claim that first champion title of the region. His team differs slightly depending on which Starter you chose, but it doesn’t affect the battle too much. All of the Alola Starters and Eeveelutions are strong in their own right.

Pokémon Level Alolan Raichu 59 Flareon (if you chose Rowlet)

Vaporeon (if you chose Litten)

Leafeon (if you chose Popplio) 58 Tauros 58 Noivern 58 Crabominable 59 Primarina (if you chose Rowlet)

Decidueye (if you chose Litten)

Incineroar (if you chose Popplio) 60

In addition, you have to respect Alolan Raichu’s upgrade from its standard form, Noivern’s Speed, and Crabominable’s massive Attack stat. It also helps that Gen VII gives Hau access to Z-Moves.

8) Professor Kukui

The professor and final boss. Image via The Pokémon Company

In Sun and Moon, you battle Professor Kukui for the Alola champion title instead of Hau. Like Hau, Kukui’s team depends on the Starter you chose.

Pokémon Level Lycanroc 69 Ninetales 68 Braviary 68 Magnezone 68 Snorlax 68 Incineroar (if you chose Rowlet)

Primarina (if you chose Litten)

Decidueye (if you chose Popplio) 68

His team somewhat feels like a more offensive version of Hau’s. Kukui’s Magnezone is way stronger than Hau’s Alolan Raichu, Snorlax clears Hau’s Tauros, and Braviary has a lot more power behind it than Hau’s Noivern.

7) Diantha

Image via The Pokémon Company

Diantha’s champion team in X and Y comes with good variety and some hard hitters. She not only has a Mega Gardevoir but also the pseudo-legendary Goodra and a powerful Tyrantrum.

Pokémon Level Hawlucha 64 Tyrantrum 65 Aurorus 65 Gourgeist 65 Goodra 66 Gardevoir (with Gardevoirite) 68

Meanwhile, her Hawlucha offers speed, Aurorus can boost the team’s defenses with Light Screen and Reflect, and Gourgeist provides two handy immunities to Fighting and Normal attacks.

6) Red

The mysterious Red. Screenshot via Pokémon Masters EX

Red is one of the most famous trainers in the Pokémon world, and his battle feels a little more special than the other champions. Rather than facing him immediately after beating the Elite Four, he’s hiding in Mt. Silver Cave in Gold, Silver, HeartGold, and SoulSilver.

Pokémon Level Pikachu 88 Lapras 80 Snorlax 82 Venusaur 84 Charizard 84 Blastoise 84

Red’s team looks pretty basic with the three Kanto Starters, but it’s a strong core to have, and they’re all capable of dishing out tons of damage.

5) Blue

Iconic. Image via The Pokémon Company

Blue’s champion team differs slightly in the Gen I games and remakes, but all variations offer some of the best Pokémon from Kanto. Like Red, Blue has a strong Fire/Water/Grass core as the foundation of his team.

Pokémon Level Pidgeot 59 Alakazam 57 Rhydon 59 Gyarados (if you chose Bulbasaur or Squirtle) 59 or 61 Arcanine (if you chose Charmander or Squirtle) 59 or 61 Exeggutor (if you chose Bulbasaur or Charmander) 59 or 61 Charizard (if you chose Bulbasaur)

Blastoise (if you chose Charmander)

Venusaur (if you chose Squirtle) 63

4) Leon

Flashy. Image via The Pokémon Company

Sword and Shield’s champion, Leon, is not messing around with his team. His Gigantamax Charizard is a gigantic threat accompanied by the pseudo-legendary Dragapult and one of the best Gen VI ‘mons, Aegislash.

Pokémon Level Aegislash 62 Dragapult 62 Haxorus 63 Seismitoad (if you chose Grookey)

Mr. Rime (if you chose Scorbunny)

Rhyperior (if you chose Sobble) 64 Cinderace (if you chose Grookey)

Inteleon (if you chose Scorbunny)

Rillaboom (if you chose Sobble) 64 Charizard (Gigantamax) 65

3) Iris

Challenge Mode buff. Image via The Pokémon Company

Iris replaces Alder as Unova’s champion in Black 2 and White 2, and she does not hold back. If you’re playing on Challenge Mode, her whole team has items to power them up. Life Orb and Sheer Force, for example, is a deadly combination for Druddigon.

Pokémon Level Hydreigon (with Wise Glasses) 61 Druddigon (with Life Orb) 61 Archeops (with Flying Gem) 61 Aggron (with Muscle Band) 61 Lapras (with Wide Lens) 61 Haxorus (with Focus Sash) 63

2) Kieran

He’s more than an ogre enthusiast. Image via The Pokémon Company

Players like to poke fun at Kieran, but you have to admit his champion team is well-crafted for the double battles at Blueberry Academy. Incineroar is arguably one of the best Pokémon in VGC, and Dragonite and Grimmsnarl are popular picks as well.

Pokémon Level Dragonite (with Expert Belt) 80 Politoed (with Wacan Berry) 80 Porygon-Z (with Life Orb) 81 Grimmsnarl (with Focus Sash) 81 Incineroar (with Sitrus Berry) 81 Hydrapple (with Assault Vest) 82

1) Cynthia

Name a better duo. Image via The Pokémon Company

Cynthia was already tough in Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum, but she’s even stronger in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. In the remakes, her Pokémon are holding items to either boost their offense or help them survive longer. From Lucario to Garchomp, her team will have you quaking in your boots.

Pokémon Level Spiritomb (with Sitrus Berry) 61 Roserade (with Expert Belt) 60 Gastrodon (with Leftovers) 60 Lucario (with Wise Glasses) 63 Milotic (with Flame Orb) 63 Garchomp (with Yache Berry) 66

