Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Dawn, Dialga, and Gallade from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG pocket
Remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Pokémon

All Pokémon TCG Pocket Dialga pack exclusives in Space-Time Smackdown

Find the missing cards you need.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Jan 29, 2025 12:23 pm

A new set is available in Pokémon TCG Pocket that introduces a whole host of cards to collect. However, you need to be smart when opening packs, as some cards are only obtained by one version—and we’ve got all the Dialga exclusives here.

Recommended Videos

Pokémon TCG Pocket has somewhat simplified the process with Space-Time Smackdown, which has two booster packs for Dialga and Palkia, whereas Genetic Apex had three packs for Pikachu, Charizard, and Mewtwo, so it should be slightly easier to complete your collection.

If you’re missing a particular card for your deck though and want to know if it can be pulled from Dialga packs, we’ve got the answer.

All Dialga pack exclusives in Space-Time Smackdown

The stand-out exclusives from the Dialga packs in Space-Time Smackdown are, unsurprisingly, Dialga itself, with all rarities of the ex card available only in this pack artwork. The exception, however, is gold cards, which are not exclusive to any set.

Dialga is also the pack to pull if you want Dawn or art rares for Regigigas, Darkrai, and Lucario, while Yanmega ex, Gallade ex, and Darkrai ex are all available in this pack along with the aforementioned Dialga.

Check the table below for every exclusive card only obtainable from Dialga packs in Space-Time Smackdown to see what you are missing.

ImageCard NameSet NumberTypeRarity
Tangela from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketTangela4/155Grass
Tangrowth from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketTangrowth5/155Grass◊◊
Yanma from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketYanma6/155Grass
Yanmega ex from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketYanmega ex7/155Grass◊◊◊◊
Combee from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketCombee17/155Grass
Vespiquen from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketVespiquen18/155Grass◊◊
Leafeon from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketLeafeon20/155Grass◊◊◊
Shaymin from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketShaymin22/155Grass◊◊◊
Swinub from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketSwinub31/155Water
Piloswine from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketPiloswine32/155Water◊◊
Mamoswine from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketMamoswine33/155Water◊◊◊
Electabuzz from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketElectabuzz56/155Electric
Electivire from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketElectivire57/155Electric◊◊
Shinx from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketShinx58/155Electric
Luxio from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketLuxio59/155Electric◊◊
Luxray from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketLuxray60/155Electric◊◊◊
Ralts from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketRalts68/155Psychic
Kirlia from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketKirlia69/155Psychic
Duskull from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketDuskull70/155Psychic
Dusclops from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketDusclops71/155Psychic◊◊
Dusknoir from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketDusknoir72/155Psychic◊◊◊
Drifloon from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketDrifloon73/155Psychic
Drifblim from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketDrifblim74/155Psychic◊◊
Gligar from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketGligar83/155Fighting
Gliscor from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketGliscor84/155Fighting◊◊
Hitmontop from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketHitmontop85/155Fighting
Cranidos from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketCranidos88/155Fighting◊◊
Rampardos from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketRampardos89/155Fighting◊◊◊
Wormadam from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketWormadam90/155Fighting
Riolu from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketRiolu91/155Fighting
Lucario from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketLucario92/155Fighting◊◊◊
Gallade ex from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketGallade ex95/155Fighting◊◊◊◊
Murkrow from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketMurkrow96/155Darkness
Honchkrow from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketHonchkrow97/155Darkness◊◊
Stunky from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketStunky102/155Darkness
Skuntank from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketSkuntank103/155Darkness◊◊
Croagunk from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketCraogunk107/155Darkness
Toxicroak from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketToxicroack108/155Darkness◊◊
Darkrai from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketDarkrai109/155Darkness◊◊◊
Darkrai ex from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketDarkrai ex110/155Darkness◊◊◊◊
Registeel from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketRegisteel112/155Metal◊◊
Bronzor from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketBronzor116/155Metal
Bronzong from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketBronzong117/155Metal◊◊
Dialga ex from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketDialga ex119/155Metal◊◊◊◊
Heatran from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketHeatran120/155Metal◊◊◊
Bidoof from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketBidoof135/155Colorless
Bibarel from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketBibarel136/155Colorless
Buneary from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketBuneary137/155Colorless
Lopunny from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketLopunny138/155Colorless
Skull Fossil from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketSkull Fossil144/155Trainer
Pokemon Communication from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketPokémon 
Communication		146/155Trainer◊◊
Giant Cape from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketGiant Cape147/155Pokemon Tool◊◊
Team Galactic Grunt from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketTeam Galactic Grunt151/155Supporter◊◊
Volkner from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketVolkner153/155Supporter◊◊
Dawn from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketDawn154/155Supporter◊◊
Tangrowth full art from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketTangrowth156/155Grass
Combee full art from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketCombee157/155Grass
Shaymin full art from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketShaymin159/155Grass
Mamoswine full art from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketMamoswine160/155Water
Shinx full art from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketShinx163/155Electric
Drifloon full art from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketDrifloon165/155Psychic
Mesprit full art from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketMesprit166/155Psychic
Lucario from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG Pocket.Lucario170/155Fighting
Croagunk full art from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketCroagunk173/155Darkness
Heatran full art from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketHeatran174/155Metal
Bidoof full art from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketBidoof177/155Colorless
Regigigas full art from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketRegigias179/155Colorless
Yanmega ex full art from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketYanmega ex180/155Grass☆☆
Pachirisu ex full art from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketPachirisu ex183/155Electric☆☆
Gallade ex full art from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketGallade ex185/155Fighting☆☆
Darkrai ex full art from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketDarkrai ex187/155Darkness☆☆
Dialga ex full art from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketDialga ex188/155Metal☆☆
Team Galactic Grunt full art from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketTeam Galactic Grunt191/155Supporter☆☆
Volkner from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketVolkner193/155Supporter☆☆
Dawn full art from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketDawn194/155Supporter☆☆
Yanmega art from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketYanmega ex196/155Grass☆☆
Pachirisu art from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketPachirisu ex198/155Electric☆☆
Gallade art from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketGallade ex200/155Fighting☆☆
Darkrai art from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketDarkrai ex202/155Darkness☆☆
Dialga immersive art from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketDialga ex205/155Metal☆☆☆
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content