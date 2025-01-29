All Pokémon TCG Pocket Dialga pack exclusives in Space-Time Smackdown

A new set is available in Pokémon TCG Pocket that introduces a whole host of cards to collect. However, you need to be smart when opening packs, as some cards are only obtained by one version—and we’ve got all the Dialga exclusives here.

Pokémon TCG Pocket has somewhat simplified the process with Space-Time Smackdown, which has two booster packs for Dialga and Palkia, whereas Genetic Apex had three packs for Pikachu, Charizard, and Mewtwo, so it should be slightly easier to complete your collection.

If you’re missing a particular card for your deck though and want to know if it can be pulled from Dialga packs, we’ve got the answer.

All Dialga pack exclusives in Space-Time Smackdown

The stand-out exclusives from the Dialga packs in Space-Time Smackdown are, unsurprisingly, Dialga itself, with all rarities of the ex card available only in this pack artwork. The exception, however, is gold cards, which are not exclusive to any set.

Dialga is also the pack to pull if you want Dawn or art rares for Regigigas, Darkrai, and Lucario, while Yanmega ex, Gallade ex, and Darkrai ex are all available in this pack along with the aforementioned Dialga.

Check the table below for every exclusive card only obtainable from Dialga packs in Space-Time Smackdown to see what you are missing.

Image Card Name Set Number Type Rarity Tangela 4/155 Grass ◊ Tangrowth 5/155 Grass ◊◊ Yanma 6/155 Grass ◊ Yanmega ex 7/155 Grass ◊◊◊◊ Combee 17/155 Grass ◊ Vespiquen 18/155 Grass ◊◊ Leafeon 20/155 Grass ◊◊◊ Shaymin 22/155 Grass ◊◊◊ Swinub 31/155 Water ◊ Piloswine 32/155 Water ◊◊ Mamoswine 33/155 Water ◊◊◊ Electabuzz 56/155 Electric ◊ Electivire 57/155 Electric ◊◊ Shinx 58/155 Electric ◊ Luxio 59/155 Electric ◊◊ Luxray 60/155 Electric ◊◊◊ Ralts 68/155 Psychic ◊ Kirlia 69/155 Psychic ◊ Duskull 70/155 Psychic ◊ Dusclops 71/155 Psychic ◊◊ Dusknoir 72/155 Psychic ◊◊◊ Drifloon 73/155 Psychic ◊ Drifblim 74/155 Psychic ◊◊ Gligar 83/155 Fighting ◊ Gliscor 84/155 Fighting ◊◊ Hitmontop 85/155 Fighting ◊ Cranidos 88/155 Fighting ◊◊ Rampardos 89/155 Fighting ◊◊◊ Wormadam 90/155 Fighting ◊ Riolu 91/155 Fighting ◊ Lucario 92/155 Fighting ◊◊◊ Gallade ex 95/155 Fighting ◊◊◊◊ Murkrow 96/155 Darkness ◊ Honchkrow 97/155 Darkness ◊◊ Stunky 102/155 Darkness ◊ Skuntank 103/155 Darkness ◊◊ Craogunk 107/155 Darkness ◊ Toxicroack 108/155 Darkness ◊◊ Darkrai 109/155 Darkness ◊◊◊ Darkrai ex 110/155 Darkness ◊◊◊◊ Registeel 112/155 Metal ◊◊ Bronzor 116/155 Metal ◊ Bronzong 117/155 Metal ◊◊ Dialga ex 119/155 Metal ◊◊◊◊ Heatran 120/155 Metal ◊◊◊ Bidoof 135/155 Colorless ◊ Bibarel 136/155 Colorless ◊ Buneary 137/155 Colorless ◊ Lopunny 138/155 Colorless ◊ Skull Fossil 144/155 Trainer ◊ Pokémon

Communication 146/155 Trainer ◊◊ Giant Cape 147/155 Pokemon Tool ◊◊ Team Galactic Grunt 151/155 Supporter ◊◊ Volkner 153/155 Supporter ◊◊ Dawn 154/155 Supporter ◊◊ Tangrowth 156/155 Grass ☆ Combee 157/155 Grass ☆ Shaymin 159/155 Grass ☆ Mamoswine 160/155 Water ☆ Shinx 163/155 Electric ☆ Drifloon 165/155 Psychic ☆ Mesprit 166/155 Psychic ☆ Lucario 170/155 Fighting ☆ Croagunk 173/155 Darkness ☆ Heatran 174/155 Metal ☆ Bidoof 177/155 Colorless ☆ Regigias 179/155 Colorless ☆ Yanmega ex 180/155 Grass ☆☆ Pachirisu ex 183/155 Electric ☆☆ Gallade ex 185/155 Fighting ☆☆ Darkrai ex 187/155 Darkness ☆☆ Dialga ex 188/155 Metal ☆☆ Team Galactic Grunt 191/155 Supporter ☆☆ Volkner 193/155 Supporter ☆☆ Dawn 194/155 Supporter ☆☆ Yanmega ex 196/155 Grass ☆☆ Pachirisu ex 198/155 Electric ☆☆ Gallade ex 200/155 Fighting ☆☆ Darkrai ex 202/155 Darkness ☆☆ Dialga ex 205/155 Metal ☆☆☆

