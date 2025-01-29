All Pokémon TCG Pocket Dialga pack exclusives in Space-Time Smackdown

A new set is available in Pokémon TCG Pocket that introduces a whole host of cards to collect. However, you need to be smart when opening packs, as some cards are only obtained by one version—and we’ve got all the Dialga exclusives here.
Pokémon TCG Pocket has somewhat simplified the process with Space-Time Smackdown, which has two booster packs for Dialga and Palkia, whereas Genetic Apex had three packs for Pikachu, Charizard, and Mewtwo, so it should be slightly easier to complete your collection.
If you’re missing a particular card for your deck though and want to know if it can be pulled from Dialga packs, we’ve got the answer.
All Dialga pack exclusives in Space-Time Smackdown
The stand-out exclusives from the Dialga packs in Space-Time Smackdown are, unsurprisingly, Dialga itself, with all rarities of the ex card available only in this pack artwork. The exception, however, is gold cards, which are not exclusive to any set.
Dialga is also the pack to pull if you want Dawn or art rares for Regigigas, Darkrai, and Lucario, while Yanmega ex, Gallade ex, and Darkrai ex are all available in this pack along with the aforementioned Dialga.
Check the table below for every exclusive card only obtainable from Dialga packs in Space-Time Smackdown to see what you are missing.
|Image
|Card Name
|Set Number
|Type
|Rarity
|Tangela
|4/155
|Grass
|◊
|Tangrowth
|5/155
|Grass
|◊◊
|Yanma
|6/155
|Grass
|◊
|Yanmega ex
|7/155
|Grass
|◊◊◊◊
|Combee
|17/155
|Grass
|◊
|Vespiquen
|18/155
|Grass
|◊◊
|Leafeon
|20/155
|Grass
|◊◊◊
|Shaymin
|22/155
|Grass
|◊◊◊
|Swinub
|31/155
|Water
|◊
|Piloswine
|32/155
|Water
|◊◊
|Mamoswine
|33/155
|Water
|◊◊◊
|Electabuzz
|56/155
|Electric
|◊
|Electivire
|57/155
|Electric
|◊◊
|Shinx
|58/155
|Electric
|◊
|Luxio
|59/155
|Electric
|◊◊
|Luxray
|60/155
|Electric
|◊◊◊
|Ralts
|68/155
|Psychic
|◊
|Kirlia
|69/155
|Psychic
|◊
|Duskull
|70/155
|Psychic
|◊
|Dusclops
|71/155
|Psychic
|◊◊
|Dusknoir
|72/155
|Psychic
|◊◊◊
|Drifloon
|73/155
|Psychic
|◊
|Drifblim
|74/155
|Psychic
|◊◊
|Gligar
|83/155
|Fighting
|◊
|Gliscor
|84/155
|Fighting
|◊◊
|Hitmontop
|85/155
|Fighting
|◊
|Cranidos
|88/155
|Fighting
|◊◊
|Rampardos
|89/155
|Fighting
|◊◊◊
|Wormadam
|90/155
|Fighting
|◊
|Riolu
|91/155
|Fighting
|◊
|Lucario
|92/155
|Fighting
|◊◊◊
|Gallade ex
|95/155
|Fighting
|◊◊◊◊
|Murkrow
|96/155
|Darkness
|◊
|Honchkrow
|97/155
|Darkness
|◊◊
|Stunky
|102/155
|Darkness
|◊
|Skuntank
|103/155
|Darkness
|◊◊
|Craogunk
|107/155
|Darkness
|◊
|Toxicroack
|108/155
|Darkness
|◊◊
|Darkrai
|109/155
|Darkness
|◊◊◊
|Darkrai ex
|110/155
|Darkness
|◊◊◊◊
|Registeel
|112/155
|Metal
|◊◊
|Bronzor
|116/155
|Metal
|◊
|Bronzong
|117/155
|Metal
|◊◊
|Dialga ex
|119/155
|Metal
|◊◊◊◊
|Heatran
|120/155
|Metal
|◊◊◊
|Bidoof
|135/155
|Colorless
|◊
|Bibarel
|136/155
|Colorless
|◊
|Buneary
|137/155
|Colorless
|◊
|Lopunny
|138/155
|Colorless
|◊
|Skull Fossil
|144/155
|Trainer
|◊
|Pokémon
Communication
|146/155
|Trainer
|◊◊
|Giant Cape
|147/155
|Pokemon Tool
|◊◊
|Team Galactic Grunt
|151/155
|Supporter
|◊◊
|Volkner
|153/155
|Supporter
|◊◊
|Dawn
|154/155
|Supporter
|◊◊
|Tangrowth
|156/155
|Grass
|☆
|Combee
|157/155
|Grass
|☆
|Shaymin
|159/155
|Grass
|☆
|Mamoswine
|160/155
|Water
|☆
|Shinx
|163/155
|Electric
|☆
|Drifloon
|165/155
|Psychic
|☆
|Mesprit
|166/155
|Psychic
|☆
|Lucario
|170/155
|Fighting
|☆
|Croagunk
|173/155
|Darkness
|☆
|Heatran
|174/155
|Metal
|☆
|Bidoof
|177/155
|Colorless
|☆
|Regigias
|179/155
|Colorless
|☆
|Yanmega ex
|180/155
|Grass
|☆☆
|Pachirisu ex
|183/155
|Electric
|☆☆
|Gallade ex
|185/155
|Fighting
|☆☆
|Darkrai ex
|187/155
|Darkness
|☆☆
|Dialga ex
|188/155
|Metal
|☆☆
|Team Galactic Grunt
|191/155
|Supporter
|☆☆
|Volkner
|193/155
|Supporter
|☆☆
|Dawn
|194/155
|Supporter
|☆☆
|Yanmega ex
|196/155
|Grass
|☆☆
|Pachirisu ex
|198/155
|Electric
|☆☆
|Gallade ex
|200/155
|Fighting
|☆☆
|Darkrai ex
|202/155
|Darkness
|☆☆
|Dialga ex
|205/155
|Metal
|☆☆☆
Published: Jan 29, 2025 12:23 pm