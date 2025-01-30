All Pokémon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown Themed Collections and rewards

Another set in Pokémon TCG Pocket means more Themed Collections to complete, providing a heap of new rewards. If you’re looking for a definitive guide on all the tasks at hand, including the secret collections, we’ve got you covered.

Themed Collections in Pokémon TCG Pocket task players with collecting a variety of cards that meet a specific theme, with rewards including tickets to purchase items from the shop, new cosmetic items, and hourglasses to open more packs and complete more Wonder Trades.

Each set has its own selection of Themed Collections to complete, including a number of secret challenges, and we’ve got them all listed out here.

All Space-Time Smackdown Themed Collections and rewards

The Themed Collections in Space-Time Smackdown vary in difficulty, with the secret challenges likely to take a lot of time to complete, while others can be done by simply opening a few packs. Unsurprisingly, though, the hardest challenges provide the greatest rewards.

The majority of Themed Collections in Space-Time Smackdown provide Emblem Tickets as rewards, which are used to unlock emblems for Dialga and Palkia, costing 100 tickets each, but there are also Pack Hourglasses, Wonder Hourglasses, and Shop Tickets to earn.

Don’t forget each pack artwork has exclusive cards, so make sure you’re opening the right packs for what you’re missing. You can see all the Palkia exclusives here and the Dialga exclusives here.

We’ve got all of the Themed Collections below, including all requirements.

Name Eligible cards Required cards Rewards Myths of Sinnoh Resurrected – 1x Palkia (Any)

– 1x Uxie (75)

– 1x Mesprit (76)

– 1x Azelf (77)

– 1x Giratina (Any)

– 1x Dialga (Any) All – 22x Emblem Ticket Unknown Distortion World – 1x Uxie (75)

– 1x Mesprit (76)

– 1x Azelf (77)

– 1x Giratina (Any) All – 6x Emblem Ticket Legends of Newmoon Island and Fullmoon Island – 1x Cresselia (79)

– 1x Darkrai (109) All – 5x Emblem Ticket Giants Unleashed – 1x Regice (34)

– 1x Regirock (87)

– 1x Registeel (112)

– 1x Regigigas (Any) All – 4x Emblem Ticket Garden of Smiling Flowers – 1x Tangela (4)

– 1x Shaymin (Any)

– 1x Togepi (63)

– 1x Buneary (137) All – 4x Emblem Ticket Manaphy Travelogue – 1x Buizel (38)

– 1x Shellos (40)

– 1x Lumineon (43)

– 1x Manaphy (Any)

– 1x Staravia (133) All – 12x Wonder Hourglass

– 2x Emblem Ticket

– 2x Shop Ticket Ecosystem of Stark Mountain – 1x Magcargo (26)

– 1x Rhydon (81)

– 1x Skarmory (111)

– 1x Heatran (Any) All – 4x Emblem Ticket Spiritomb of Hallowed Tower – 1x Murkrow (96)

– 1x Honchkrow (97)

– 1x Sneasel (98)

– 1x Weavile (Any)

– 1x Stunky (102)

– 1x Skuntank (103)

– 1x Skorupi (105)

– 1x Drapion (106)

– 1x Croagunk (107)

– 1x Toxicroak (108)

– 1x Spiritomb (172) All – 16x Emblem Ticket Battle with Champion Cynthia – 1x Spiritomb (Any)

– 1x Gastrodon (Any)

– 1x Garchomp (Any)

– 1x Cynthia (152) All – 4x Emblem Ticket A variety of Pokémon Abilities – Shaymin (Any)

– Piloswine (32)

– Mamoswine (Any)

– Regice (34)

– Dusknoir (72)

– Giratina (Any)

– Regirock (87)

– Lucario (Any)

– Darkrai ex (110)

– Bastiodon (114)

– Garchomp (Any) Any Five – 4x Emblem Ticket Slighty Scary Pokémon – Darkrai ex (110)

– Darkrai ex (187)

– Darkrai ex (202)

– Duskull (70)

– Dusclops (71)

– Dusknoir (72)

– Misdreavus (66)

– Togekiss (65)

– Mismagius ex (184)

– Mismagius ex (199)

– Drifloon (73)

– Drifloon (165)

– Drifblim (74) Any Four – 4x Emblem Ticket Pokémon Grown Large – Hippowdown (94)

– Regice (34)

– Rampardos (89)

– Abomasnow (45)

– Magnezone (53)

– Dusknoir (72)

– Tangrowth (Any)

– Magmortar (24)

– Electivire (57)

– Rhyperior (82)

– Bastiodon (114)

– Lickilicky (Any)

– Probopass (118)

– Bronzong (117)

– Mamoswine (Any) Any Five – 4x Emblem Ticket New Discoveries of the Sinnoh Region – Ambipom

– Roserade

– Magnezone

– Lickilicky

– Porygon-Z

– Dusknoir

– Mismagius

– Honchkrow

– Weavile

– Tangrowth

– Rhyperior

– Probopass

– Gallade

– Magmortar

– Electivire

– Togekiss

– Yanmega

– Leafeon

– Glaceon

– Gliscor

– Mamoswine Any 10 – 12x Emblem Ticket Mischievous Shapeshifters – 1x Mow Rotom (21)

– 1x Heat Rotom (30)

– 1x Wash Rotom (47)

– 1x Frost Rotom (62)

– 1x Fan Rotom (142) All – 12x Wonder Hourglass

– 2x Emblem Ticket

– 2x Shop Ticket Team Galactic, Assemble! – 1x Stunky (102)

– 1x Croagunk (Any)

– 1x Glameow (Any)

– 1x Cyrus (Any)

– 1x Team Galactic Grunt (Any)

– 1x Mars (Any) All – 12x Wonder Hourglass

– 2x Emblem Ticket

– 2x Shop Ticket Collect 3 Turtwig Cards – 3x Turtwig (10) All – Turtwig Icon Collect 3 Chimchar Cards – 3x Chimchar (27) All – Chimchar Icon Collect 3 Piplup Cards – 3x Piplup (35) All – Piplup Icon Space-Time Smackdown Museum 1 (Secret) – 1x Tangrowth (156)

– 1x Combee (157)

– 1x Shaymin (159)

– 1x Mamoswine (160)

– 1x Shinx (163)

– 1x Drifloon (165)

– 1x Mesprit (166)

– 1x Lucario (170)

– 1x Croagunk (173)

– 1x Heatran (174)

– 1x Bidoof (177)

– 1x Regigigas (180) All – 36x Wonder Hourglass

– 12x Pack Hourglass

– 10x Shop Ticket Space-Time Smackdown Museum 2 (Secret) – 1x Carnivine (158)

– 1x Gastrodon (161)

– 1x Manaphy (162)

– 1x Rotom (164)

– 1x Giratina (167)

– 1x Cresselia (168)

– 1x Rhyperior (169)

– 1x Hippopotas (171)

– 1x Spiritomb (172)

– 1x Garchomp (175)

– 1x Staraptor (176)

– 1x Glameow (178) All – 36x Wonder Hourlgass

– 12x Pack Hourglass

– 10x Shop Ticket Space-Time Smackdown Museum 3 (Secret) – 1x Yanmega ex (196)

– 1x Pachirisu ex (198)

– 1x Gallade ex (200)

– 1x Darkrai ex (202) All – 36x Wonder Hourglass

– 12x Pack Hourglass

– 10x Shop Ticket Space-Time Smackdown Museum 4 (Secret) – 1x Infernape ex (197)

– 1x Mismagius ex (199)

– 1x Weavile ex (201)

– 1x Lickilicky ex (203) All – 36x Wonder Hourglass

– 12x Pack Hourglass

– 10x Shop Ticket Champion of the Sinnoh Region (Secret) – 1x Gastrodon (161)

– 1x Lucario (170)

– 1x Spiritomb (172)

– 1x Garchomp (175)

– 1x Cynthia (192) All – Garchomp Emblem

