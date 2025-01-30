Forgot password
All Pokémon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown Themed Collections and rewards

Gather your collection.
Another set in Pokémon TCG Pocket means more Themed Collections to complete, providing a heap of new rewards. If you’re looking for a definitive guide on all the tasks at hand, including the secret collections, we’ve got you covered.

Themed Collections in Pokémon TCG Pocket task players with collecting a variety of cards that meet a specific theme, with rewards including tickets to purchase items from the shop, new cosmetic items, and hourglasses to open more packs and complete more Wonder Trades.

Each set has its own selection of Themed Collections to complete, including a number of secret challenges, and we’ve got them all listed out here.

All Space-Time Smackdown Themed Collections and rewards

An example of a Themed Collection challenge in Pokemon TCG Pocket.
Grab what you need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Themed Collections in Space-Time Smackdown vary in difficulty, with the secret challenges likely to take a lot of time to complete, while others can be done by simply opening a few packs. Unsurprisingly, though, the hardest challenges provide the greatest rewards.

The majority of Themed Collections in Space-Time Smackdown provide Emblem Tickets as rewards, which are used to unlock emblems for Dialga and Palkia, costing 100 tickets each, but there are also Pack Hourglasses, Wonder Hourglasses, and Shop Tickets to earn.

Don’t forget each pack artwork has exclusive cards, so make sure you’re opening the right packs for what you’re missing. You can see all the Palkia exclusives here and the Dialga exclusives here.

We’ve got all of the Themed Collections below, including all requirements.

NameEligible cardsRequired cardsRewards
Myths of Sinnoh Resurrected– 1x Palkia (Any)
– 1x Uxie (75)
– 1x Mesprit (76)
– 1x Azelf (77)
– 1x Giratina (Any)
– 1x Dialga (Any)		All– 22x Emblem Ticket
Unknown Distortion World– 1x Uxie (75)
– 1x Mesprit (76)
– 1x Azelf (77)
– 1x Giratina (Any)		All– 6x Emblem Ticket
Legends of Newmoon Island and Fullmoon Island– 1x Cresselia (79)
– 1x Darkrai (109)		All– 5x Emblem Ticket
Giants Unleashed– 1x Regice (34)
– 1x Regirock (87)
– 1x Registeel (112)
– 1x Regigigas (Any)		All– 4x Emblem Ticket
Garden of Smiling Flowers– 1x Tangela (4)
– 1x Shaymin (Any)
– 1x Togepi (63)
– 1x Buneary (137)		All– 4x Emblem Ticket
Manaphy Travelogue– 1x Buizel (38)
– 1x Shellos (40)
– 1x Lumineon (43)
– 1x Manaphy (Any)
– 1x Staravia (133)		All– 12x Wonder Hourglass
– 2x Emblem Ticket
– 2x Shop Ticket
Ecosystem of Stark Mountain– 1x Magcargo (26)
– 1x Rhydon (81)
– 1x Skarmory (111)
– 1x Heatran (Any)		All– 4x Emblem Ticket
Spiritomb of Hallowed Tower– 1x Murkrow (96)
– 1x Honchkrow (97)
– 1x Sneasel (98)
– 1x Weavile (Any)
– 1x Stunky (102)
– 1x Skuntank (103)
– 1x Skorupi (105)
– 1x Drapion (106)
– 1x Croagunk (107)
– 1x Toxicroak (108)
– 1x Spiritomb (172)		All– 16x Emblem Ticket
Battle with Champion Cynthia– 1x Spiritomb (Any)
– 1x Gastrodon (Any)
– 1x Garchomp (Any)
– 1x Cynthia (152)		All– 4x Emblem Ticket
A variety of Pokémon Abilities– Shaymin (Any)
– Piloswine (32)
– Mamoswine (Any)
– Regice (34)
– Dusknoir (72)
– Giratina (Any)
– Regirock (87)
– Lucario (Any)
– Darkrai ex (110)
– Bastiodon (114)
– Garchomp (Any)		Any Five– 4x Emblem Ticket
Slighty Scary Pokémon – Darkrai ex (110)
– Darkrai ex (187)
– Darkrai ex (202)
– Duskull (70)
– Dusclops (71)
– Dusknoir (72)
– Misdreavus (66)
– Togekiss (65)
– Mismagius ex (184)
– Mismagius ex (199)
– Drifloon (73)
– Drifloon (165)
– Drifblim (74)		Any Four– 4x Emblem Ticket
Pokémon Grown Large– Hippowdown (94)
– Regice (34)
– Rampardos (89)
– Abomasnow (45)
– Magnezone (53)
– Dusknoir (72)
– Tangrowth (Any)
– Magmortar (24)
– Electivire (57)
– Rhyperior (82)
– Bastiodon (114)
– Lickilicky (Any)
– Probopass (118)
– Bronzong (117)
– Mamoswine (Any)		Any Five– 4x Emblem Ticket
New Discoveries of the Sinnoh Region– Ambipom
– Roserade
– Magnezone
– Lickilicky
– Porygon-Z
– Dusknoir
– Mismagius
– Honchkrow
– Weavile
– Tangrowth
– Rhyperior
– Probopass
– Gallade
– Magmortar
– Electivire
– Togekiss
– Yanmega
– Leafeon
– Glaceon
– Gliscor
– Mamoswine		Any 10– 12x Emblem Ticket
Mischievous Shapeshifters– 1x Mow Rotom (21)
– 1x Heat Rotom (30)
– 1x Wash Rotom (47)
– 1x Frost Rotom (62)
– 1x Fan Rotom (142)		All– 12x Wonder Hourglass
– 2x Emblem Ticket
– 2x Shop Ticket
Team Galactic, Assemble!– 1x Stunky (102)
– 1x Croagunk (Any)
– 1x Glameow (Any)
– 1x Cyrus (Any)
– 1x Team Galactic Grunt (Any)
– 1x Mars (Any)		All– 12x Wonder Hourglass
– 2x Emblem Ticket
– 2x Shop Ticket
Collect 3 Turtwig Cards– 3x Turtwig (10)All– Turtwig Icon
Collect 3 Chimchar Cards– 3x Chimchar (27)All– Chimchar Icon
Collect 3 Piplup Cards– 3x Piplup (35) All– Piplup Icon
Space-Time Smackdown Museum 1 (Secret)– 1x Tangrowth (156)
– 1x Combee (157)
– 1x Shaymin (159)
– 1x Mamoswine (160)
– 1x Shinx (163)
– 1x Drifloon (165)
– 1x Mesprit (166)
– 1x Lucario (170)
– 1x Croagunk (173)
– 1x Heatran (174)
– 1x Bidoof (177)
– 1x Regigigas (180)		All– 36x Wonder Hourglass
– 12x Pack Hourglass
– 10x Shop Ticket
Space-Time Smackdown Museum 2 (Secret)– 1x Carnivine (158)
– 1x Gastrodon (161)
– 1x Manaphy (162)
– 1x Rotom (164)
– 1x Giratina (167)
– 1x Cresselia (168)
– 1x Rhyperior (169)
– 1x Hippopotas (171)
– 1x Spiritomb (172)
– 1x Garchomp (175)
– 1x Staraptor (176)
– 1x Glameow (178)		All– 36x Wonder Hourlgass
– 12x Pack Hourglass
– 10x Shop Ticket
Space-Time Smackdown Museum 3 (Secret)– 1x Yanmega ex (196)
– 1x Pachirisu ex (198)
– 1x Gallade ex (200)
– 1x Darkrai ex (202)		All– 36x Wonder Hourglass
– 12x Pack Hourglass
– 10x Shop Ticket
Space-Time Smackdown Museum 4 (Secret)– 1x Infernape ex (197)
– 1x Mismagius ex (199)
– 1x Weavile ex (201)
– 1x Lickilicky ex (203)		All– 36x Wonder Hourglass
– 12x Pack Hourglass
– 10x Shop Ticket
Champion of the Sinnoh Region (Secret)– 1x Gastrodon (161)
– 1x Lucario (170)
– 1x Spiritomb (172)
– 1x Garchomp (175)
– 1x Cynthia (192)		All– Garchomp Emblem
