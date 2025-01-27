Forgot password
All Recipes and Dishes in Pokémon Sleep

Get cooking.
Published: Jan 27, 2025

Three times daily in Pokémon Sleep, you can create different Dishes that’ll strengthen your Pokémon, leading to better spawns at night.

You can make a new disk from 4am to 12pm, 12pm to 6pm, and 6pm to 4am local time and depending on the ingredient you use to make Dishes, you will create a new Recipe. Giving a Snorlax a Dish will increase its strength, and you will also increase the strength of your Dishes by continuously using the Recipes.

Not every ingredient is useful, though. Check out our list below to learn what you’ll need to collect every Recipe and which to use to make all the various combinations.

Table of contents

Every Dish Recipe in Pokémon Sleep

A Pikachu next to a cursor dragging a group of berries in Pokémon Sleep.
Get the goods. Image via The Pokémon Company

Every week, you get one of three categories for Dishes, and you need to use the ingredients you’ve collected from your Pokémon to create the various Recipes. The complete list of Recipes for each of the three categories includes:

Curry

Curry nameIngredients needed
Mixed CurryAnything that doesn’t match a specific Recipe below. Worst Curry you can make.
Fancy Apple CurryFancy Apple x7
Grilled Tail CurrySlowpoke Tail x8
Fiery Herb x25
Solar Power Tomato CurrySnoozy Tomato x10
Fiery Herb x5
Dream Eater Butter CurrySoft Potato x18
Snoozy Tomato x15
Soothing Cacao x12
Moomoo Milk x10
Spicy Leek CurryLarge Leek x14
Warming Ginger x10
Fiery Herb x8
Spore Mushroom CurryTasty Mushroom x14
Soft Potato x9
Egg Bomb CurryHoney x12
Fancy Apple x11
Fancy Egg x8
Soft Potato x4
Hearty Cheeseburger CurryMoomoo Milk x8
Bean Sausage x8
Soft Potato ChowderMoomoo Milk x10
Soft Potato x8
Tasty Mushroom x4
Simple ChowderMoomoo Milk x7
Beanburger CurryBean Sausage x7
Mild Honey CurryHoney x7
Ninja CurryGreengrass Soybeans x24
Bean Sausage x9
Large Leek x12
Tasty Mushroom x5
Drought Katsu CurryBean Sausage x10
Pure Oil x5
Melty Omelette CurryFancy Egg x10
Snoozy Tomato x6
Bulk Up Bean CurryGreengrass Soybeans x12
Bean Sausage x6
Fiery Herb x4
Fancy Egg x4
Limber Corn StewGreengrass Corn x14
Moomoo Milk x8
Soft Potato x8
Inferno Corn Keema CurryFiery Herb x27
Bean Sausage x24
Greengrass Corn x14
Warming Ginger x12
Dizzy Punch Spicy CurryRousing Coffee x11
Fiery Herb x11
Honey x11
Hidden Power Perk-Up StewGreengrass Soybeans x28
Snoozy Tomato x25
Tasty Mushroom x23
Rousing Coffee x16

Salad

Salad NameIngredients needed
Mixed SaladAnything that doesn’t match a specific Recipe below. Worst Salad you can make.
Slowpoke Tail Pepper SaladSlowpoke Tail x10
Fiery Herb x10
Pure Oil x15
Spore Mushroom SaladTasty Mushroom x17
Snoozy Tamato x8
Pure Oil x8
Snow Cloak Caeser SaladMoomoo Milk x10
Bean Sausage x6
Gluttony Potato SaladSoft Potato x14
Fancy Egg x9
Bean Sausage x7
Fancy Apple x6
Water Veil Tofu SaladGreengrass Soybeans x15
Snoozy Tomato x9
Superpower Extreme SaladBean Sausage x9
Warming Ginger x6
Fancy Egg x5
Soft Potaro x3
Bean Ham SaladBean Sausage x8
Snoozy Tomato SaladSnoozy Tomato x8
Moomoo Caprese SaladMoomoo Milk x12
Snoozy Tomato x6
Pure Oil x5
Contrary Chocolate Meat SaladSoothing Caco x14
Bean Sausafe 9
Overheat Ginger SaladSoothing Caco x14
Bean Sausage 9
Fancy Apple SaladFancy Apple x8
Immunity Leek SaladLarge Leek x10
Warming Ginger x5
Dazzling Apple Cheese SaladFancy Apple x15
Moomoo Milk x5
Pure Oil x3
Ninja SaladLarge Leek x15
Greengrass Soybeans x19
Tasty Mushroom x12
Warming Ginger x11
Heat Wave Tofu SaladGreengrass Soybeans x10
Fiery Herb x6
Greengrass SaladPure Oil x22
Greengrass Corn x17
Snoozy Tomato x14
Soft Potato x9
Calm Mind Fruit SaladFancy Apple x21
Honey x16
Greengrass Corn x12
Fury Attack Corn SaladGreengrass Corn x9
Pure Oil x8
Cross Chop SaladFancy Egg x20
Bean Sausage x15
Greengrass Corn x11
Snoozy Tomato x10
Definat Coffee-Dressed SaladRousing Cofee x28
Bean Sausage x28
Pure Oil x22
Soft Potato x22

Desserts

Dessert NameIngredients needed
Mixed JuiceAnything that doesn’t match a specific Recipe below. Worst Dessert you can make.
Fluffy Sweet PotatoesSoft Potato x9
Moomoo Milk x5
Steadfast Ginger CookiesHoney x14
Warming Ginger x12
Soothing Cacao x5
Fancy Egg x4
Fancy Apple JuiceFancy Apple x8
Craft Soda PopHoney x9
Ember Ginger TeaWarming Ginger x9
Fancy Apple x7
Jigglypuff’s Fruity FlanHoney x20
Fancy Egg x15
Moomoo Milk x10
Fancy Apple x10
Lovely Kiss SmoothieFancy Apple x11
Moomoo Milk x9
Honey x7
Soothing Cacao x8
Lucky Chant Apple PieFancy Apple x12
Moomoo Milk x4
Neroli’s Restorative TeaWarming Ginger x11
Fancy Apple x15
Tasty Mushroom x9
Sweet Scent Chocolate CakeHoney x9
Soothing Cacao x8
Moomoo Milk x7
Warm Moomoo MilkMoomoo Milk x7
Cloud Nine Soy CakeFancy Egg x8
Greengrass Soybeans * 7
Hustle Protein SmoothieGreengrass Soybeans x15
Soothing Cacao x8
Stalwart Vegetable JuiceSnoozy Tomato x9
Fancy Apple x7
Big MalasadaPure Oil x10
Moomoo Milk x7
Honey x6
Huge Power Soy DonutsPure Oil x12
Greengrass Soybeans x16
Soothing Cacao x7
Explosion PopcornGreengrass Corn x15
Pure Oil x14
Moomoo Milk x7
Teatime Corn SconesFancy Apple x20
Warming Ginger x20
Greengrass Corn x18
Moomoo Milk x9
Petal Dance Chocolate TartFancy Apple x11
Soothing Cacao x11
Flower Gift MacaronsSoothing Cacao x25
Fancy Egg x25
Honey x17
Moomoo Milk x10
Early Bird Coffee JellyRousing Coffee x16
Moomoo Milk x14
Honey x12
Zing Zap Spiced ColaFancy Apple x35
Warming Ginger x20
Large Leek x20
Rousing Coffee x12
