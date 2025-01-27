Three times daily in Pokémon Sleep, you can create different Dishes that’ll strengthen your Pokémon, leading to better spawns at night.
You can make a new disk from 4am to 12pm, 12pm to 6pm, and 6pm to 4am local time and depending on the ingredient you use to make Dishes, you will create a new Recipe. Giving a Snorlax a Dish will increase its strength, and you will also increase the strength of your Dishes by continuously using the Recipes.
Not every ingredient is useful, though. Check out our list below to learn what you’ll need to collect every Recipe and which to use to make all the various combinations.
Table of contents
Every Dish Recipe in Pokémon Sleep
Every week, you get one of three categories for Dishes, and you need to use the ingredients you’ve collected from your Pokémon to create the various Recipes. The complete list of Recipes for each of the three categories includes:
Curry
|Curry name
|Ingredients needed
|Mixed Curry
|Anything that doesn’t match a specific Recipe below. Worst Curry you can make.
|Fancy Apple Curry
|Fancy Apple x7
|Grilled Tail Curry
|Slowpoke Tail x8
Fiery Herb x25
|Solar Power Tomato Curry
|Snoozy Tomato x10
Fiery Herb x5
|Dream Eater Butter Curry
|Soft Potato x18
Snoozy Tomato x15
Soothing Cacao x12
Moomoo Milk x10
|Spicy Leek Curry
|Large Leek x14
Warming Ginger x10
Fiery Herb x8
|Spore Mushroom Curry
|Tasty Mushroom x14
Soft Potato x9
|Egg Bomb Curry
|Honey x12
Fancy Apple x11
Fancy Egg x8
Soft Potato x4
|Hearty Cheeseburger Curry
|Moomoo Milk x8
Bean Sausage x8
|Soft Potato Chowder
|Moomoo Milk x10
Soft Potato x8
Tasty Mushroom x4
|Simple Chowder
|Moomoo Milk x7
|Beanburger Curry
|Bean Sausage x7
|Mild Honey Curry
|Honey x7
|Ninja Curry
|Greengrass Soybeans x24
Bean Sausage x9
Large Leek x12
Tasty Mushroom x5
|Drought Katsu Curry
|Bean Sausage x10
Pure Oil x5
|Melty Omelette Curry
|Fancy Egg x10
Snoozy Tomato x6
|Bulk Up Bean Curry
|Greengrass Soybeans x12
Bean Sausage x6
Fiery Herb x4
Fancy Egg x4
|Limber Corn Stew
|Greengrass Corn x14
Moomoo Milk x8
Soft Potato x8
|Inferno Corn Keema Curry
|Fiery Herb x27
Bean Sausage x24
Greengrass Corn x14
Warming Ginger x12
|Dizzy Punch Spicy Curry
|Rousing Coffee x11
Fiery Herb x11
Honey x11
|Hidden Power Perk-Up Stew
|Greengrass Soybeans x28
Snoozy Tomato x25
Tasty Mushroom x23
Rousing Coffee x16
Salad
|Salad Name
|Ingredients needed
|Mixed Salad
|Anything that doesn’t match a specific Recipe below. Worst Salad you can make.
|Slowpoke Tail Pepper Salad
|Slowpoke Tail x10
Fiery Herb x10
Pure Oil x15
|Spore Mushroom Salad
|Tasty Mushroom x17
Snoozy Tamato x8
Pure Oil x8
|Snow Cloak Caeser Salad
|Moomoo Milk x10
Bean Sausage x6
|Gluttony Potato Salad
|Soft Potato x14
Fancy Egg x9
Bean Sausage x7
Fancy Apple x6
|Water Veil Tofu Salad
|Greengrass Soybeans x15
Snoozy Tomato x9
|Superpower Extreme Salad
|Bean Sausage x9
Warming Ginger x6
Fancy Egg x5
Soft Potaro x3
|Bean Ham Salad
|Bean Sausage x8
|Snoozy Tomato Salad
|Snoozy Tomato x8
|Moomoo Caprese Salad
|Moomoo Milk x12
Snoozy Tomato x6
Pure Oil x5
|Contrary Chocolate Meat Salad
|Soothing Caco x14
Bean Sausafe 9
|Overheat Ginger Salad
|Soothing Caco x14
Bean Sausage 9
|Fancy Apple Salad
|Fancy Apple x8
|Immunity Leek Salad
|Large Leek x10
Warming Ginger x5
|Dazzling Apple Cheese Salad
|Fancy Apple x15
Moomoo Milk x5
Pure Oil x3
|Ninja Salad
|Large Leek x15
Greengrass Soybeans x19
Tasty Mushroom x12
Warming Ginger x11
|Heat Wave Tofu Salad
|Greengrass Soybeans x10
Fiery Herb x6
|Greengrass Salad
|Pure Oil x22
Greengrass Corn x17
Snoozy Tomato x14
Soft Potato x9
|Calm Mind Fruit Salad
|Fancy Apple x21
Honey x16
Greengrass Corn x12
|Fury Attack Corn Salad
|Greengrass Corn x9
Pure Oil x8
|Cross Chop Salad
|Fancy Egg x20
Bean Sausage x15
Greengrass Corn x11
Snoozy Tomato x10
|Definat Coffee-Dressed Salad
|Rousing Cofee x28
Bean Sausage x28
Pure Oil x22
Soft Potato x22
Desserts
|Dessert Name
|Ingredients needed
|Mixed Juice
|Anything that doesn’t match a specific Recipe below. Worst Dessert you can make.
|Fluffy Sweet Potatoes
|Soft Potato x9
Moomoo Milk x5
|Steadfast Ginger Cookies
|Honey x14
Warming Ginger x12
Soothing Cacao x5
Fancy Egg x4
|Fancy Apple Juice
|Fancy Apple x8
|Craft Soda Pop
|Honey x9
|Ember Ginger Tea
|Warming Ginger x9
Fancy Apple x7
|Jigglypuff’s Fruity Flan
|Honey x20
Fancy Egg x15
Moomoo Milk x10
Fancy Apple x10
|Lovely Kiss Smoothie
|Fancy Apple x11
Moomoo Milk x9
Honey x7
Soothing Cacao x8
|Lucky Chant Apple Pie
|Fancy Apple x12
Moomoo Milk x4
|Neroli’s Restorative Tea
|Warming Ginger x11
Fancy Apple x15
Tasty Mushroom x9
|Sweet Scent Chocolate Cake
|Honey x9
Soothing Cacao x8
Moomoo Milk x7
|Warm Moomoo Milk
|Moomoo Milk x7
|Cloud Nine Soy Cake
|Fancy Egg x8
Greengrass Soybeans * 7
|Hustle Protein Smoothie
|Greengrass Soybeans x15
Soothing Cacao x8
|Stalwart Vegetable Juice
|Snoozy Tomato x9
Fancy Apple x7
|Big Malasada
|Pure Oil x10
Moomoo Milk x7
Honey x6
|Huge Power Soy Donuts
|Pure Oil x12
Greengrass Soybeans x16
Soothing Cacao x7
|Explosion Popcorn
|Greengrass Corn x15
Pure Oil x14
Moomoo Milk x7
|Teatime Corn Scones
|Fancy Apple x20
Warming Ginger x20
Greengrass Corn x18
Moomoo Milk x9
|Petal Dance Chocolate Tart
|Fancy Apple x11
Soothing Cacao x11
|Flower Gift Macarons
|Soothing Cacao x25
Fancy Egg x25
Honey x17
Moomoo Milk x10
|Early Bird Coffee Jelly
|Rousing Coffee x16
Moomoo Milk x14
Honey x12
|Zing Zap Spiced Cola
|Fancy Apple x35
Warming Ginger x20
Large Leek x20
Rousing Coffee x12
Published: Jan 27, 2025 08:55 am