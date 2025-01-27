All Recipes and Dishes in Pokémon Sleep

Three times daily in Pokémon Sleep, you can create different Dishes that’ll strengthen your Pokémon, leading to better spawns at night.

You can make a new disk from 4am to 12pm, 12pm to 6pm, and 6pm to 4am local time and depending on the ingredient you use to make Dishes, you will create a new Recipe. Giving a Snorlax a Dish will increase its strength, and you will also increase the strength of your Dishes by continuously using the Recipes.

Not every ingredient is useful, though. Check out our list below to learn what you’ll need to collect every Recipe and which to use to make all the various combinations.

Every Dish Recipe in Pokémon Sleep

Get the goods. Image via The Pokémon Company

Every week, you get one of three categories for Dishes, and you need to use the ingredients you’ve collected from your Pokémon to create the various Recipes. The complete list of Recipes for each of the three categories includes:

Curry

Curry name Ingredients needed Mixed Curry Anything that doesn’t match a specific Recipe below. Worst Curry you can make. Fancy Apple Curry Fancy Apple x7 Grilled Tail Curry Slowpoke Tail x8

Fiery Herb x25 Solar Power Tomato Curry Snoozy Tomato x10

Fiery Herb x5 Dream Eater Butter Curry Soft Potato x18

Snoozy Tomato x15

Soothing Cacao x12

Moomoo Milk x10 Spicy Leek Curry Large Leek x14

Warming Ginger x10

Fiery Herb x8 Spore Mushroom Curry Tasty Mushroom x14

Soft Potato x9 Egg Bomb Curry Honey x12

Fancy Apple x11

Fancy Egg x8

Soft Potato x4 Hearty Cheeseburger Curry Moomoo Milk x8

Bean Sausage x8 Soft Potato Chowder Moomoo Milk x10

Soft Potato x8

Tasty Mushroom x4 Simple Chowder Moomoo Milk x7 Beanburger Curry Bean Sausage x7 Mild Honey Curry Honey x7 Ninja Curry Greengrass Soybeans x24

Bean Sausage x9

Large Leek x12

Tasty Mushroom x5 Drought Katsu Curry Bean Sausage x10

Pure Oil x5 Melty Omelette Curry Fancy Egg x10

Snoozy Tomato x6 Bulk Up Bean Curry Greengrass Soybeans x12

Bean Sausage x6

Fiery Herb x4

Fancy Egg x4 Limber Corn Stew Greengrass Corn x14

Moomoo Milk x8

Soft Potato x8 Inferno Corn Keema Curry Fiery Herb x27

Bean Sausage x24

Greengrass Corn x14

Warming Ginger x12 Dizzy Punch Spicy Curry Rousing Coffee x11

Fiery Herb x11

Honey x11 Hidden Power Perk-Up Stew Greengrass Soybeans x28

Snoozy Tomato x25

Tasty Mushroom x23

Rousing Coffee x16

Salad

Salad Name Ingredients needed Mixed Salad Anything that doesn’t match a specific Recipe below. Worst Salad you can make. Slowpoke Tail Pepper Salad Slowpoke Tail x10

Fiery Herb x10

Pure Oil x15 Spore Mushroom Salad Tasty Mushroom x17

Snoozy Tamato x8

Pure Oil x8 Snow Cloak Caeser Salad Moomoo Milk x10

Bean Sausage x6 Gluttony Potato Salad Soft Potato x14

Fancy Egg x9

Bean Sausage x7

Fancy Apple x6 Water Veil Tofu Salad Greengrass Soybeans x15

Snoozy Tomato x9 Superpower Extreme Salad Bean Sausage x9

Warming Ginger x6

Fancy Egg x5

Soft Potaro x3 Bean Ham Salad Bean Sausage x8 Snoozy Tomato Salad Snoozy Tomato x8 Moomoo Caprese Salad Moomoo Milk x12

Snoozy Tomato x6

Pure Oil x5 Contrary Chocolate Meat Salad Soothing Caco x14

Bean Sausafe 9 Overheat Ginger Salad Soothing Caco x14

Bean Sausage 9 Fancy Apple Salad Fancy Apple x8 Immunity Leek Salad Large Leek x10

Warming Ginger x5 Dazzling Apple Cheese Salad Fancy Apple x15

Moomoo Milk x5

Pure Oil x3 Ninja Salad Large Leek x15

Greengrass Soybeans x19

Tasty Mushroom x12

Warming Ginger x11 Heat Wave Tofu Salad Greengrass Soybeans x10

Fiery Herb x6 Greengrass Salad Pure Oil x22

Greengrass Corn x17

Snoozy Tomato x14

Soft Potato x9 Calm Mind Fruit Salad Fancy Apple x21

Honey x16

Greengrass Corn x12 Fury Attack Corn Salad Greengrass Corn x9

Pure Oil x8 Cross Chop Salad Fancy Egg x20

Bean Sausage x15

Greengrass Corn x11

Snoozy Tomato x10 Definat Coffee-Dressed Salad Rousing Cofee x28

Bean Sausage x28

Pure Oil x22

Soft Potato x22

Desserts

Dessert Name Ingredients needed Mixed Juice Anything that doesn’t match a specific Recipe below. Worst Dessert you can make. Fluffy Sweet Potatoes Soft Potato x9

Moomoo Milk x5 Steadfast Ginger Cookies Honey x14

Warming Ginger x12

Soothing Cacao x5

Fancy Egg x4 Fancy Apple Juice Fancy Apple x8 Craft Soda Pop Honey x9 Ember Ginger Tea Warming Ginger x9

Fancy Apple x7 Jigglypuff’s Fruity Flan Honey x20

Fancy Egg x15

Moomoo Milk x10

Fancy Apple x10 Lovely Kiss Smoothie Fancy Apple x11

Moomoo Milk x9

Honey x7

Soothing Cacao x8 Lucky Chant Apple Pie Fancy Apple x12

Moomoo Milk x4 Neroli’s Restorative Tea Warming Ginger x11

Fancy Apple x15

Tasty Mushroom x9 Sweet Scent Chocolate Cake Honey x9

Soothing Cacao x8

Moomoo Milk x7 Warm Moomoo Milk Moomoo Milk x7 Cloud Nine Soy Cake Fancy Egg x8

Greengrass Soybeans * 7 Hustle Protein Smoothie Greengrass Soybeans x15

Soothing Cacao x8 Stalwart Vegetable Juice Snoozy Tomato x9

Fancy Apple x7 Big Malasada Pure Oil x10

Moomoo Milk x7

Honey x6 Huge Power Soy Donuts Pure Oil x12

Greengrass Soybeans x16

Soothing Cacao x7 Explosion Popcorn Greengrass Corn x15

Pure Oil x14

Moomoo Milk x7 Teatime Corn Scones Fancy Apple x20

Warming Ginger x20

Greengrass Corn x18

Moomoo Milk x9 Petal Dance Chocolate Tart Fancy Apple x11

Soothing Cacao x11 Flower Gift Macarons Soothing Cacao x25

Fancy Egg x25

Honey x17

Moomoo Milk x10 Early Bird Coffee Jelly Rousing Coffee x16

Moomoo Milk x14

Honey x12 Zing Zap Spiced Cola Fancy Apple x35

Warming Ginger x20

Large Leek x20

Rousing Coffee x12

