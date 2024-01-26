The Shadow version of Kyogre has arrived in Pokémon Go. With Shadow Kyogre coming to the roster, we have to figure out the best way to optimize this Pokémon and the best moves to teach it so you can add it to your team.

Recommended Videos

Shadow Kyogre won’t appear for long in Pokémon Go. You will have a chance to catch this Legendary Pokémon if you’re willing to rescue it from Giovanni, and we can expect to see it in future Shadow Raids. You want to jump on this Shadow Legendary while you have the chance and ensure you teach it the best attacks. Here’s what you need to know about the best moveset for Shadow Kyogre in Pokémon Go.

Shadow Kyogre best moveset in Pokémon Go

Get ready for a high tide. Image via The Pokémon Company

Similar to the standard Kyogre in Pokémon Go, a Shadow Kyogre will benefit from the same moveset. The best moveset to teach it will be the fast move Waterfall and the charged moves Surf and Origin Pulse.

Luckily for Kyogre, it can only learn one fast move: Waterfall. It’s a strong Water-type move that benefits nearly any Water-type Pokémon that can learn it in Pokémon Go. It’s one I also recommend for Gyarados in certain circumstances. What Waterfall does lack is a decent amount of energy output, and that can hamper Kyogre. However, it does benefit from a solid defense stat, meaning it’s more difficult to take down during battle. It’ll be worth to use it against Giovanni in the future.

As for the charged attacks, Shadow Kyogre can learn several useful ones, such as Blizzard and Thunder. Although these are good, they require too much energy, and Shadow Kyogre needs to use charged moves that can happen faster. This is why Surf and Origin Pulse stand out between these other choices. You can use Surf after Kyogre has at least 40 energy, and Origin Pulse is available at 60 energy, the same amount as Thunder in Pokémon Go.

The downside to this moveset is Kyogre has an entirely Water-type attack in Pokémon Go. This means it can only be useful against specific matchups. A good way to switch this up could be to swap Surf with Thunder to give it an Electric-type move. It won’t be an optimal moveset for Shadow Kyogre, but it’s a good way to ensure it can still damage other Flying and Water-types.

Is Shadow Kyogre good in Pokémon Go?

Like the standard Kyogre, Shadow Kyogre is a great choice in the Master League. The difference between the normal Kyogre and the Shadow version is an increase in its attack stat by 20 percent and a decrease in its defense by 20 percent. I wouldn’t say Shadow Kyogre is terrible, but compared to the standard version, it’s not as good. However, they’re both great to have in your collection.

Kyogre is a good choice because it already has a great attack stat and a reasonably good defense stat. Lowering the defense stat exposes it to being overtaken by other Pokémon, and it won’t be as bulky, which means the standard version of Kyogre is typically better if you use it in Pokémon Go‘s Master League.