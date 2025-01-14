Best moveset for Shadow Palkia in Pokémon Go

A new Shadow Legendary Pokémon is coming to Pokémon Go: Palkia. The Shadow form for this Legendary Pokémon is a must-have grab for anyone who regularly plays in the battle league, but you’ll want to teach it the best attacks to get the most out of it.

You’ll have to catch Shadow Palkia like you’ve caught other Legendaries, and it’s by defeating Team Rocket’s boss, Giovanni. You can only find him if you can access a Super Rocket Radar, and there’s only one way to get it. After you defeat Giovanni and catch Shadow Palkia, the next step is to figure out what type of moves you should give it. We have a thorough breakdown of the best moveset Palkia can learn in Pokémon Go and if it’s a good choice to add to your roster.

Shadow Palkia’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

Rescue Palkia from Giovanni to catch a Shadow version and add it to your collection. Image via the Pokémon Company. Remix by Dot Esports

Shadow Palkia is a Water and Dragon-type Pokémon, making it weak against Dragon and Fairy-type moves but resistant against Fire, Steel, and Water-type attacks. Like other Shadow Pokémon in Pokémon Go, it has a 20 percent increase in its attack power, but its defenses decrease by the same amount. It might not be as bulky as its standard form, but it makes up for it in damage, making it easier to overwhelm an opponent. When you catch Shadow Palkia, the best moveset you can teach it is in the fast move Dragon Breath and the charged moves Aqua Tail and Draco Meteor.

Attack name Attack type Damage type Damage Energy Dragon Breath Fast Attack Dragon type 4 3 Aqua Tail Charged Move Water type 55 33 Draco Meteor Charge Move Dragon type 150 100

There are only two fast moves Shadow Palkia can learn: Dragon Breath and Dragon Tail. Both are suitably strong attacks, but between the two, Dragon Breath sits at the top. It’s a faster attack, which is a significant consideration for this move. Dragon Tail is an attack that does 13 damage, provides three energy per turn, and takes three turns to use. On the other hand, Dragon Breath does four damage and provides three energy per turn but only takes a single turn to use. With this move in your arsenal, you can do more damage to an opponent and use it to fuel Shadow Palkia’s powerful charged moves.

When it comes to Shadow Palkia’s charged moves, there are not too many options to pick from. While it’s unfortunate, as variety is always nice, it’s much easier to narrow down your options. The two best choices are the charged moves Aqua Tail and Draco Meteor. The downside to Draco Meteor is that it always lowers the user’s attack stat, but Shadow Palkia’s increased attack power does slightly make up for it.

The other charged moves Shadow Palkia has, but you shouldn’t be using, are Hydro Pump and Fire Blast. These are both strong attacks, but they require too much energy. Fire Blast does 140 damage and requires 100 energy, and Hydro Pump does 135 damage and needs 100 energy. It’s the same amount of energy you need for Draco Meteor but does slightly more damage. Again, the downside to Draco Meteor is it has a guaranteed debuff attached to it, but it is a Dragon-type move, which is always a strong choice.

Is Shadow Palkia good in Pokémon Go?

When it comes down to it, yes, Shadow Palkia is a solid choice for you to add to your Pokémon Go team. While the Shadow Palkia form loses some of Palkia’s usual defense bulk, the increased attack power is exceptionally nice and gives it a slight boost in overall flexibility.

Shadow Palkia is also an available option in the Great League, which the standard Palkia cannot join. If you want to surprise an opponent you’re facing in Pokémon Go, using a Shadow Palkia in a Great League match might throw them off, and they could be overwhelmed. You might also be able to use it in the other themed cups.

