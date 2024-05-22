All Stakataka weaknesses and best counters in Pokémon Go

Another Ultra Beast is appearing in Pokémon Go: You can now challenge Stakataka in five-star raids. Before you charge after this powerful enemy, though, it helps to prepare by knowing its weaknesses and the best Pokémon to counter it.

As with any powerful creature in Pokémon Go, it helps to know the best way to tackle this choice. You want to use a range of attacks against it, and it also helps to bring several friends with you. You’ll need their assistance to catch Stakataka and add it to your growing collection.

All Stakataka weaknesses in Pokémon Go

This Pokémon has three weaknesses to take note of. Image via The Pokemon Company

Stakataka is a Rock and Steel-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go. It’s weak against Fighting, Ground, and Water-type moves but resistant to Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, and Rock-type attacks.

Knowing what Pokémon attacks to use against Stakataka is good, but it also helps to know what attacks it can use against your team. You don’t want to use a ‘mon that can’t take a super-effective hit from Stakataka, knocking it out of the fight too early. These are all the attacks Stakataka can use in Pokémon Go.

Bulldoze (Ground-type)

Flash Cannon (Steel-type)

Rock Throw (Rock-type)

Stone Edge (Rock-type)

Take Down (Normal-type)

Stakataka can use Ground, Normal, Steel, and Rock-type moves, giving it a decent variety of attacks against your team. Because of these choices and Stakataka’s weaknesses in Pokémon Go, it’s best to use any recommended options, namely Fighting, Ground, or Water-types.

The best Pokémon to counter Stakataka in Pokémon Go

Mega Heracross can pack a punch. Image via The Pokemon Company, remix by Dot Esports

The best Pokémon to use against Stakataka to counter it will be Groudon, Garchomp, and Mega Heracross.

When using a Ground-type Pokémon, it’s challenging to beat Groudon as a choice. It’s easily one of the more powerful creatures you can use in Pokémon Go and a top contender for the best Ground-type. Groudon is a must-have choice for this fight against Stakataka, and if you can use the Primal Groudon version, that’s even better. The best moveset to teach it for this fight is Mud Shot, Precipice Blades, and Earthquake as its attacks.

Next, we have Garchomp, another strong Dragon and Ground-type Pokémon you can use against Stakataka. It has always been a powerful Ground-type choice, and it’s a solid option for this five-star raid encounter. If you can use Mega Garchomp, it’s an even better choice. Its best moveset here includes Mud Shot, Earth Power, and Earthquake.

The final Pokémon I recommend you use against Stakataka is Mega Heracross, a Bug and Fighting-type Pokémon. You only want to use the Mega version as the standard one won’t be much of a match against the beast. This may limit your options, but Mega Heracross is a formidable Fighting-type, capable of dishing out heavy damage. The best moveset to give Mega Heracross for this battle is Counter, Close Come, and Earthquake.

Although these three Pokémon are strong, you still need a full team of six to take down Stakataka in Pokémon Go. You can use these other choices to help take down this powerful Ultra Beast.

Blaziken

Conkeldurr

Excadrill

Hariyama

Keldeo

Landorus

Lopunny

Lucario

Machamp

Mamoswine

Rhyperior

Terrakion

Ursaluna

After defeating Stakataka in this five-star raid, you can catch it and add it to your Pokémon Go collection. There won’t be an opportunity for you to catch a Shiny version of Stakataka during its debut, however.

