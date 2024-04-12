Best Mega Heracross moveset in Pokémon Go

Mega Heracross has made its way to Pokémon Go, and now’s your chance to add it to your collection. Although you won’t be able to use Mega Heracross in every situation, when you do use it, teaching it the best moveset is vital.

Thankfully, any attacks you teach a standard Heracross carry over when it becomes a Mega Heracross. You can use the standard Heracross against other players and consider adding it to your team in Pokémon Go. However, in five-star raids and some more difficult ones, Mega Heracross might be the best choice to help boost other Fighting-type Pokémon.

Mega Heracross’ best moveset in Pokémon Go

Mega Heracross is a reliable raiding Pokémon, capable of boosting Bug and Fighting-type moves. Image via the Pokemon Company, remix by Dot Esports

When giving Mega Heracross the best moveset, you want to go with the fast move Counter and then the charged moves Megahorn and Close Combat. These are solid attacks that can make a powerful Mega Heracross and is an excellent moveset for the standard Heracross.

You only have two fast move choices for Mega Heracross: Counter and Struggle. Between the two, Struggle Bug is a decent choice that does nine damage and generates 2.6 energy for every attack, which takes three turns. On the other hand, Counter does eight damage and generates 3.5 energy per turn for two turns, making it a faster attack that does more damage and offers more energy. All in all, Counter is difficult to beat, and is a must-have choice for Heracross.

For Mega Heracross’ charged moves, the answer is a little more difficult. Here’s a full breakdown of every charged move that Mega Heracross can learn in Pokémon Go.

Close Combat (Fighting-type)

Earthquake (Ground-type)

Megahorn (Bug-type)

Rock Blast (Rock-type)

Of these choices, Megahorn is the move you always want to teach to Mega Heracross. It’s a powerful attack in Pokémon Go and doesn’t require too much energy. Close Combat is also a great Fighting-type move, but it has the downside of giving Mega Heracross a debuff each time you use it, lowering its attack by two ranks. If this is too much for you, swapping it out for Rock Blast is a great choice, especially if you plan to use this Heracross in the Ultra League against other players. However, in terms of raw damage, Close Combat is a superior option.

Is Mega Heracross good in Pokémon Go?

Mega Heracross joins the available Bug-type Mega Evolutions alongside Beedill, Pinsir, and Scizor. It’s also a Fighting-type Pokémon, with your choices being Blaziken, Medicham, and Lopunny. Regarding raw damage, Mega Heracross is the strongest Bug-type and Fighting-type option. If you’re looking to use a Bug or Fighting-type Mega Evolution for a raid to boost other Pokémon, Mega Heracross should be your go-to choice, with some of the best stats around.

Although you can’t use Mega Heracross in battles against other players, it’s a superb PvE Pokémon that you can use to receive additional bonuses whenever playing Pokémon Go.

