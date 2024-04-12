Mega Heracross Pokemon TCG art
Image via The Pokemon Company
Category:
Pokémon

Pokémon Go Bug Out 2024 event guide: All bonuses, boosted encounters, and raids

Get ready to face the swarm.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: Apr 11, 2024 07:39 pm

It’s time to let the Bug Out, or at least that is what Niantic is planning for this Pokémon Go event featuring dozens of Bug-type Pokémon appearing more frequently in the wild, raids, and other content. 

During the Pokémon Go Bug Out event, which runs from April 12 to 17 at 8pm local time, Bug-type Pokémon are the focus. For featured content, Mega Heracross is making its first appearance in Mega Raids, specific Bug types will have increased Shiny odds, and there are four Collection Challenges to complete for some bonuses. If you plan to try and tackle these lovable pests, here is a full guide to what the Pokémon Go Bug Out event has to offer—down to the exclusive bonuses and encounters.

Pokémon Go Bug Out: Full event bonus, content, and encounter guide

Pokemon Go Bugs Out 2024
You will have increased odds of seeing specific Shiny bugs. Image via Niantic

With the Pokémon Go Bug Out event, the entire selection of featured Pokémon and bonuses is centered around Bug types. None of them are new encounters, barring the debut of Mega Heracross, though you will still have plenty of reasons to encounter the Pokémon appearing more frequently.

The biggest reason to deal with these bugs is an increased chance of encountering a Shiny Combee or Burmy during the event. That, or challenging raids to catch Pokémon like Kleavor or Mega Heracross.

With content like that up for grabs, here’s an overview of every Pokémon appearing, raid happening, and event bonus available during Sizable Surprises.

All Pokémon Go Bug Out boosted spawns

Here’s every Pokémon you’ll see in the Pokémon Go Bug Out event. We’ve added an asterisk (*) next to their name to indicate if they have a chance to appear as a Shiny.

Caterpie*Weedle*
Shuckle*Wurmple*
Nincada*Kricketot*
Combee*Sewaddle
Dwebble*Cutiefly*

All Pokémon Go Bug Out Event Raids

As with wild encounters, an asterisk (*) next to a Pokémon’s name will indicate if they can appear as a Shiny after you defeat them in a Raid.

  • One-star Raids
    • Pineco*
    • Shuckle*
    • Nincada*
    • Skorupi*
  • Three-star Raids
    • Beedrill*
    • Pinsir*
    • Kleavor
  • Five-star Raids
    • Tapu Bulu*
  • Mega Raids
    • Mega Charizard* (Until April 13 at 10am local time)
    • Mega Heracross*

All Pokémon Go Bug Out exclusive event bonuses and content

  • Double XP for catching Pokémon with Nice Throws or better. 
  • Increased Cnady for Nice Throws or better.
    • Increased Candy XL for Nice Throws or better for Trianers Level 31 or over.
  • Increased chances to encounter Shiny Combee and Shiny Burmy. 
  • PokéStop Showcases for specific Pokémon featured in the event. 
  • Four Collection Challenges themed around the event. 
  • Exclusive Field Research featuring Pokémon from the event. 
  • New avatar items themed around Burmy and Combee.
