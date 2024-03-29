Pokémon Go events April 2024: Full schedule, dates, and times

The World of Wonders season is going strong in Pokémon Go, with a new lineup of events bringing fresh content and Pokémon to the game throughout April. From Sizable Surprises to Mega Heracross’ debut, your eyes will be bugging out as you try to keep up with the action.

Starting on April 4 with the Sizable Surprises event, most of the month’s content centers around Pokémon both big and small, along with the environment that surrounds them. That means trainers can look forward to the return of two key Pokémon Go events, Bug Out and Sustainability Week, to pair with some bonuses and Community Day celebrations. Just be ready for some surprises to jump out of the foliage alongside this full guide to all Pokémon Go’s April events.

Pokémon Go event guide April 2024: All event start and end times

Event Start and end times London Games Festival (IRL Only) Start: March 29

End: April 15 Sizable Surprises Start: April 4 at 10am local time

End: April 9 at 8pm local time Bagon Community Day Classic Start: April 7 at 2pm local time

End: April 7 at 5pm local time Bug Out Start: April 12 at 10am local time

End: April 17 at 8pm local time Mega Heracross Raid Day Start: April 13 at 2pm local time

End: April 13 at 5pm local time April Community Day Start: April 20 at 2pm local time

End: April 20 at 5pm local time Sustainability Week Start: April 22 at 10am local time

End: April 26 at 8pm local time Hatch Day Start: April 28 at 2pm local time

End: April 28 at 5pm local time

Along with these events, you also have a rotating set of Pokémon featured in the April raid rotation and new Spotlight and Raid Hours every week.

