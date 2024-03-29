Category:
Pokémon

Pokémon Go events April 2024: Full schedule, dates, and times

Bugs and more sizable surprises.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: Mar 29, 2024 03:53 pm
Pikachu and Eevee in front of PokeStops.
Image via Niantic

The World of Wonders season is going strong in Pokémon Go, with a new lineup of events bringing fresh content and Pokémon to the game throughout April. From Sizable Surprises to Mega Heracross’ debut, your eyes will be bugging out as you try to keep up with the action. 

Recommended Videos

Starting on April 4 with the Sizable Surprises event, most of the month’s content centers around Pokémon both big and small, along with the environment that surrounds them. That means trainers can look forward to the return of two key Pokémon Go events, Bug Out and Sustainability Week, to pair with some bonuses and Community Day celebrations. Just be ready for some surprises to jump out of the foliage alongside this full guide to all Pokémon Go’s April events. 

Pokémon Go event guide April 2024: All event start and end times

Kartana, Celesteela, and Wailmer om Pokemon Go
Events come in all sizes. Image via Niantic
EventStart and end times
London Games Festival (IRL Only)Start: March 29
End: April 15
Sizable SurprisesStart: April 4 at 10am local time
End: April 9 at 8pm local time
Bagon Community Day ClassicStart: April 7 at 2pm local time
End: April 7 at 5pm local time
Bug OutStart: April 12 at 10am local time
End: April 17 at 8pm local time
Mega Heracross Raid DayStart: April 13 at 2pm local time
End: April 13 at 5pm local time
April Community DayStart: April 20 at 2pm local time
End: April 20 at 5pm local time
Sustainability WeekStart: April 22 at 10am local time
End: April 26 at 8pm local time
Hatch DayStart: April 28 at 2pm local time
End: April 28 at 5pm local time

Along with these events, you also have a rotating set of Pokémon featured in the April raid rotation and new Spotlight and Raid Hours every week.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Best teams for the Ultra Premier in Pokémon Go
Serperior in Pokémon Go
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Best teams for the Ultra Premier in Pokémon Go
Zack Palm Zack Palm Mar 29, 2024
Read Article Best moveset for Shadow Feraligatr in Pokémon Go
Feraligatr in Pokémon Go
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Best moveset for Shadow Feraligatr in Pokémon Go
Zack Palm Zack Palm Mar 28, 2024
Read Article Best moveset for Shadow Pidgeot in Pokémon Go
Pidgeot in Pokemon Go
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Best moveset for Shadow Pidgeot in Pokémon Go
Zack Palm Zack Palm Mar 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best teams for the Ultra Premier in Pokémon Go
Serperior in Pokémon Go
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Best teams for the Ultra Premier in Pokémon Go
Zack Palm Zack Palm Mar 29, 2024
Read Article Best moveset for Shadow Feraligatr in Pokémon Go
Feraligatr in Pokémon Go
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Best moveset for Shadow Feraligatr in Pokémon Go
Zack Palm Zack Palm Mar 28, 2024
Read Article Best moveset for Shadow Pidgeot in Pokémon Go
Pidgeot in Pokemon Go
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Best moveset for Shadow Pidgeot in Pokémon Go
Zack Palm Zack Palm Mar 28, 2024
Author
Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.