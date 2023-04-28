Be sure to encounter the Axe Pokémon during the times it is available.

There aren’t many existing Pokémon left to be added to Pokémon Go. But every so often, Niantic surprises fans with the announcement that one is making its way into the mobile title.

This time around, Niantic is preparing to reintroduce players to a Pokémon that was first introduced in the Hisui region in Pokémon Legends: Arceus: Kleavor. This Bug/Rock-type Pokémon is an alternate evolution of Scyther, and it served as the first Noble Pokémon whose frenzy players had to quell on their quest to learn more about the region.

Related: Can Kleavor be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Kleavor joins the lineup of Hisuian Pokémon available in Pokémon Go including Hisuian Growlithe and Sneasel, as well as Ursaluna. But there are numerous Pokémon from this title that are still unobtainable outside of Legends: Arceus itself that are expected to be added to the mobile title over the course of the next year during specified event periods.

Unlike with Ursaluna, players will not be able to evolve Scyther into Kleavor in Pokémon Go at this point, making it exclusive to event periods where it can be captured on its own.

Here’s how to get your hands on your own Kleavor in Pokémon Go—though act quickly, as you won’t be able to do so for long.

How to get Kleavor in Pokémon Go

Kleavor, the Axe Pokémon, will make its Pokémon Go debut alongside a special Raid Day event on May 6 from 11am to 2pm local time. During this duration, it will appear in numerous Gyms as a three-star Raid boss for players to defeat alongside an increase to the number of Raid Passes players can earn from spinning Gym Photo Discs.

Despite recent changes to Remote Raid Passes that have angered many Pokémon Go fans, they will be able to have up to 10 of these passes in their inventories on May 6 to complete more Raids than they normally would be able to.

It is not yet clear if and when Kleavor will return to Raids after this event concludes, and it is unlikely that it will ever be made available as a wild encounter. So until that point, it will be completely unavailable for players to catch for themselves unless they do so in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.