Say hello to a familiar face from the Hisui region—maybe in alternate colors, too.

One of a handful of Pokémon to be introduced in Pokémon Legends: Arceus that calls the Hisui region its home was Kleavor, a Bug/Rock type that acts as the ancient alternate evolution of Scyther—before the Metal Coat and Scizor were discovered. Through the use of a piece of Black Augurite found in the Hisui region, Scyther could evolve into this powerful Pokémon and learn a new signature move, Stone Axe.

Yet Kleavor has not yet been made available in any other Pokémon title except for Legends: Arceus, though it is expected to be transferable to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet later this year. But a new announcement from Niantic on April 28 confirmed the Axe Pokémon will soon be making its debut in Pokémon Go as a limited-time Raid boss, giving players access to the Pokémon’s strength firsthand.

Normally, when new Pokémon are added to Pokémon Go, it takes a while before their Shiny forms are obtainable, with Niantic usually waiting to feature them in a future event—which could possibly stop players from catching a Kleavor whose coloration matches that of its pre-evolution.

Here’s all the information we have about Shiny Kleavor’s availability in Pokémon Go.

Can Kleavor be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Upon Kleavor’s addition to the mobile title during its designated Raid Day on May 6, its Shiny form will become available simultaneously. As it’s not guaranteed to appear after every Raid, players will likely need to complete a number of Kleavor Raids before they encounter a Shiny Kleavor.

While it’s not clear when Kleavor will return to Pokémon Go after this Raid Day concludes, any subsequent appearance of this Pokémon in Raids will retain the ability to be Shiny.

Players should note the only way to get Kleavor in Pokémon Go is through these specific Raids. Attempting to evolve a Scyther—whether it is Shiny or not—will only result in the option of Scizor being available for now.