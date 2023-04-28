Can you evolve Scyther into Kleavor in Pokémon Go?

With every new Pokémon that gets added to Pokémon Go, players have to find out how to obtain it since Niantic tends to be very specific in making debuts. This holds true for special evolutions like Kleavor, which evolves from the Gen I fan-favorite Scyther.

Scyther doesn’t have a natural evolution at all, since it requires an item to become Scizor or Kleavor. But that is in the main series of Pokémon games and Pokémon Go always plays with the concept of non-level-up evolutions in weird ways.

For Scizor, players still need to use a Metal Coat and have 50 Scyther Candy on hand to complete their Scyther’s evolution. But Kleavor doesn’t use the same method even though the normal requirements are the same outside of the item needed to start the process.

How to evolve Scyther into Kleavor in Pokémon Go

Kleavor’s debut in Pokémon Go is through a special Kleavor Raid Day. As a result, the Bug/Rock-type is only available in specific raids until Niantic adds additional ways to obtain it—such as enabling Scyther’s ability to evolve into it, which is currently locked.

In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, evolving Scyther into Kleavor requires players to find and use a Black Augurite. This will prompt the evolution to happen without Scyther needing to be traded, like with Scizor, or reach a certain level.

This item will likely be the key to obtaining Kleavor in Pokémon Go without needing to encounter it in raids. But as of the Pokémon’s debut in the game, it is not yet available.