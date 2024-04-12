All Pokémon Go Bug Out 2024 Field Research, Collection Challenge tasks and rewards

Whether you want to catch a ton of critters or challenge the swarm in raids, the Pokémon Go Bug Out event has something for you. That includes tons of exclusive Field Research and four different Collection Challenges to grind for extra rewards.

Running from April 12 to 17 at 8pm local time, the Pokémon Go Bug Out event will have Bug types spawning more frequently in the wild and several rare species appearing in raids—including Kleavor and the debut of Mega Heracross. On top of that, you can take advantage of new event bonuses like increased Shiny odds for certain Pokémon. Though, if you want the most out of this event, and plan on training up any Mega Bug-type Pokémon, you’ll want to complete the Collection Challenges too.

All Pokémon Go Bug Out Field Research tasks and rewards

Field Research task Field Research rewards Catch five Pokémon Burmy (Plant Cloak) encounter

Burmy (Sandy Cloak) encounter

Burmy (Trash Cloack) encounter Make three Curveball Throws Paras encounter

Venonat encounter Make three Great Throws in a row Dewpider encounter

Wimpod encounter Trade a Pokémon Karrablast encounter

Shelmet encounter Evolve three Pokémon 25 Beedrill Mega Energy

25 Pinsir Mega Energy

25 Scizor Mega Energy

How to complete Pokémon Go Bug Out Collection Challenges: All encounters and rewards

Bug Out Collection Challenge One guide

Pokémon Collection list Collection Challenge rewards Catch a Caterpie

Evolve a Caterpie into Metapod

Evolve a Metapod into Butterfree

Catch a Weedle

Evolve a Weedle into Kakuna

Evolve a Kakuna into Beedrill 50 Beedrill Mega Energy

Beedrill encounter

Bug Out Collection Challenge Two guide

Pokémon Collection list Collection Challenge rewards Catch a Sewaddle

Evolve a Sewaddle into Swadloon

Evolve a Swadloon into Leavanny

Catch a Combee

Evolve a Combee into Vespiquen 50 Pinsir Mega Energy

Pinsir encounter

Bug Out Collection Challenge Three guide

Pokémon Collection list Collection Challenge rewards Catch a Dwebble

Evolve a Dwebble into Crustle

Catch a Kricketot

Evolve a Kricketot into Kricketune

Catch a Cutiefly

Evolve a Cutiefly into Ribombee 50 Scizor Mega Energy

Scizor encounter

Bug Out Collection Challenge Four guide

Pokémon Collection list Collection Challenge rewards Catch a Nincada

Evolve a Nincada into Ninjask Shedinja encounter

