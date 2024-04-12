All Pokémon Go Bug Out 2024 Field Research, Collection Challenge tasks and rewards

Whether you want to catch a ton of critters or challenge the swarm in raids, the Pokémon Go Bug Out event has something for you. That includes tons of exclusive Field Research and four different Collection Challenges to grind for extra rewards.
Running from April 12 to 17 at 8pm local time, the Pokémon Go Bug Out event will have Bug types spawning more frequently in the wild and several rare species appearing in raids—including Kleavor and the debut of Mega Heracross. On top of that, you can take advantage of new event bonuses like increased Shiny odds for certain Pokémon. Though, if you want the most out of this event, and plan on training up any Mega Bug-type Pokémon, you’ll want to complete the Collection Challenges too.
All Pokémon Go Bug Out Field Research tasks and rewards
|Field Research task
|Field Research rewards
|Catch five Pokémon
|Burmy (Plant Cloak) encounter
Burmy (Sandy Cloak) encounter
Burmy (Trash Cloack) encounter
|Make three Curveball Throws
|Paras encounter
Venonat encounter
|Make three Great Throws in a row
|Dewpider encounter
Wimpod encounter
|Trade a Pokémon
|Karrablast encounter
Shelmet encounter
|Evolve three Pokémon
|25 Beedrill Mega Energy
25 Pinsir Mega Energy
25 Scizor Mega Energy
How to complete Pokémon Go Bug Out Collection Challenges: All encounters and rewards
Bug Out Collection Challenge One guide
|Pokémon Collection list
|Collection Challenge rewards
|Catch a Caterpie
Evolve a Caterpie into Metapod
Evolve a Metapod into Butterfree
Catch a Weedle
Evolve a Weedle into Kakuna
Evolve a Kakuna into Beedrill
|50 Beedrill Mega Energy
Beedrill encounter
Bug Out Collection Challenge Two guide
|Pokémon Collection list
|Collection Challenge rewards
|Catch a Sewaddle
Evolve a Sewaddle into Swadloon
Evolve a Swadloon into Leavanny
Catch a Combee
Evolve a Combee into Vespiquen
|50 Pinsir Mega Energy
Pinsir encounter
Bug Out Collection Challenge Three guide
|Pokémon Collection list
|Collection Challenge rewards
|Catch a Dwebble
Evolve a Dwebble into Crustle
Catch a Kricketot
Evolve a Kricketot into Kricketune
Catch a Cutiefly
Evolve a Cutiefly into Ribombee
|50 Scizor Mega Energy
Scizor encounter
Bug Out Collection Challenge Four guide
|Pokémon Collection list
|Collection Challenge rewards
|Catch a Nincada
Evolve a Nincada into Ninjask
|Shedinja encounter
