Pokemon Go Bugs Out 2024
Image via Niantic
Category:
Pokémon

All Pokémon Go Bug Out 2024 Field Research, Collection Challenge tasks and rewards

Grab your best net.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: Apr 11, 2024 08:03 pm

Whether you want to catch a ton of critters or challenge the swarm in raids, the Pokémon Go Bug Out event has something for you. That includes tons of exclusive Field Research and four different Collection Challenges to grind for extra rewards.

Recommended Videos

Running from April 12 to 17 at 8pm local time, the Pokémon Go Bug Out event will have Bug types spawning more frequently in the wild and several rare species appearing in raids—including Kleavor and the debut of Mega Heracross. On top of that, you can take advantage of new event bonuses like increased Shiny odds for certain Pokémon. Though, if you want the most out of this event, and plan on training up any Mega Bug-type Pokémon, you’ll want to complete the Collection Challenges too.

All Pokémon Go Bug Out Field Research tasks and rewards

Avatar items themed on Combee and Burmy.
Get some buggy drip too! Image via Niantic.
Field Research taskField Research rewards
Catch five PokémonBurmy (Plant Cloak) encounter
Burmy (Sandy Cloak) encounter
Burmy (Trash Cloack) encounter
Make three Curveball ThrowsParas encounter
Venonat encounter
Make three Great Throws in a rowDewpider encounter
Wimpod encounter
Trade a PokémonKarrablast encounter
Shelmet encounter
Evolve three Pokémon25 Beedrill Mega Energy
25 Pinsir Mega Energy
25 Scizor Mega Energy

How to complete Pokémon Go Bug Out Collection Challenges: All encounters and rewards

Bug Out Collection Challenge One guide

Pokémon Collection listCollection Challenge rewards
Catch a Caterpie
Evolve a Caterpie into Metapod
Evolve a Metapod into Butterfree
Catch a Weedle
Evolve a Weedle into Kakuna
Evolve a Kakuna into Beedrill		50 Beedrill Mega Energy
Beedrill encounter

Bug Out Collection Challenge Two guide

Pokémon Collection listCollection Challenge rewards
Catch a Sewaddle
Evolve a Sewaddle into Swadloon
Evolve a Swadloon into Leavanny
Catch a Combee
Evolve a Combee into Vespiquen		50 Pinsir Mega Energy
Pinsir encounter

Bug Out Collection Challenge Three guide

Pokémon Collection listCollection Challenge rewards
Catch a Dwebble
Evolve a Dwebble into Crustle
Catch a Kricketot
Evolve a Kricketot into Kricketune
Catch a Cutiefly
Evolve a Cutiefly into Ribombee		50 Scizor Mega Energy
Scizor encounter

Bug Out Collection Challenge Four guide

Pokémon Collection listCollection Challenge rewards
Catch a Nincada
Evolve a Nincada into Ninjask		Shedinja encounter
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Pokémon Go Bug Out 2024 event guide: All bonuses, boosted encounters, and raids
Mega Heracross Pokemon TCG art
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go Bug Out 2024 event guide: All bonuses, boosted encounters, and raids
Cale Michael Cale Michael Apr 11, 2024
Read Article Pokémon Go players are less than excited about Niantic’s ‘big updates’ tease
Necrozma's shadow shown on a crosswalk.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go players are less than excited about Niantic’s ‘big updates’ tease
Adam Newell Adam Newell Apr 11, 2024
Read Article All upcoming Pokemon TCG sets in 2024
A big pile of Paldea Evolved Pokémon cards.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
TCG
TCG
All upcoming Pokemon TCG sets in 2024
Adam Newell Adam Newell Apr 11, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Pokémon Go Bug Out 2024 event guide: All bonuses, boosted encounters, and raids
Mega Heracross Pokemon TCG art
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go Bug Out 2024 event guide: All bonuses, boosted encounters, and raids
Cale Michael Cale Michael Apr 11, 2024
Read Article Pokémon Go players are less than excited about Niantic’s ‘big updates’ tease
Necrozma's shadow shown on a crosswalk.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go players are less than excited about Niantic’s ‘big updates’ tease
Adam Newell Adam Newell Apr 11, 2024
Read Article All upcoming Pokemon TCG sets in 2024
A big pile of Paldea Evolved Pokémon cards.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
TCG
TCG
All upcoming Pokemon TCG sets in 2024
Adam Newell Adam Newell Apr 11, 2024
Author
Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.