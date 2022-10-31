How to get and use Mega Energy in Pokemon Go

In Pokémon Go, players catch and evolve various Pokémon found in the wild and even caught from Raids. This strengthens your Pokémon and opens up the avenue to Mega Evolution. For instance, when trainers catch a Charmander, their goal is to evolve the Pokémon to a Charizard as quickly as possible.

But, having a low CP Charizard isn’t quite valuable, so you need to level up your Pokémon first. Mega

Evolution is made possible by Mega Energy, and you need to collect this resource regularly to achieve this.

There are several advantages to having a Mega Evolution Pokémon, although you can only have it for a limited time. Mega Evolution radically increases the Combat Power (CP) of a Pokémon and boosts their move sets.

For certain Pokémon, Mega Evolution also affects a slight Type change, which gives trainers an edge in battle. Consider Charizard’s Mega Evolution, Mega Charizard X is a Fire and Dragon type, whereas Mega Charizard Y is a Fire/Flying type. Naturally, players are eager to know more about Mega Evolution.

Here’s how to get and use Mega Energy in Pokémon Go.

How to get more Mega Energy in Pokémon Go?

Image via The Pokémon Company

Mega Evolving a Pokémon requires Mega Energy. You can collect this resource through various methods. You can earn Mega Energy by participating and defeating Mega Pokémon in Mega Raid Battles. These Pokémon are exceedingly tough, and trainers need the full strength of their roster to defeat these Mega Pokémon.

Click on the Pokémon you have ample energy to use Mega Energy.

Players will see an option below Power Up which says Mega Evolve. You’ll also get to see the amount of Mega Energy needed for this evolution.

Players can also earn Mega Energy by completing certain Research Tasks. Although it’s not much, you still get a bit of Mega Energy by finishing these tasks. Similarly, trainers might earn a little Mega Energy while walking with a Buddy Pokémon whose Evolutionary Line has previously experienced Mega Evolution. Suppose you have previously Mega Evolved Aggron, then you can acquire Mega Energy from walking a buddy Aron or Lairon.

Think of Mega Evolution as Pokémon specific, which means the Mega Energy you collect will only apply to that Pokémon. If you want Mega Evolve a Blastoise, start collecting Mega Energy for Blastoise.

This process ensures you cannot use the Mega Energy collected for one Pokémon for another. During Mega Raids, trainers collect Mega Energy for the Pokémon they are up against.

You can also achieve higher Mega Evolution levels by evolving your Pokémon several times. There is also a cooldown period after Mega Evolution, and this rest time is reduced as your Mega Evolution level increases. During the Mega Evolution period, you’ll get several boosts like Catch Candy bonus, Catch XP bonus, increased Great Candy XL rate, and more.

While your Pokémon is Mega Evolved, take full advantage of this boost by completing Raids, taking over various gyms, and defeating Team Rocket leaders and grunts.