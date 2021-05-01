How to get rare Candy in Pokémon Go

Evolving is one of the core mechanics of any Pokémon game. While keeping your trusty Pikachu with you at all times would be nice, there will come a time where you’ll need to evolve your Pikachu into Raichu. Whether it’s for a quest or just for the sake of change, you’ll need to evolve materials to perform any evolves.

During the early stages of the game, you’ll just need the specific type of Candy for each Pokémon to evolve them, but it’ll slowly change as you continue to level up. Rarer Pokémon will require more advanced evolution items that are hard to come by, and some Pokémon will be so rare that you’ll have a hard time collecting Candy for the theme. When that’s the case, the Rare Candy will be the only item that can save the day.

Rare Candies can be used on any Pokémon, saving you from hunting around for a specific type of Candy. Rare Candies will be lifesavers when it comes to evolving rare Pokémon, but as their name suggests, they’re also quite difficult to find.

Here’s how you can get the most amount of Rare Candy in Pokémon Go.

How to get more Rare Candy in Pokémon Go

Generally, PokéStops are the one common spot for all consumables in Pokémon Go. For Rare Candies, though, you’ll need to look somewhere else.

They are usually awarded for completing raids. Going through raids is one of the most consistent ways of obtaining more Rare Candy. There’s a Raid type for all difficulty levels, and you may even have some Rare Candy stacked from your old Raid runs.

Considering Raids are available all year, they’ll be the most reliable way of obtaining Rare Candies. Alternatively, you can also check out the list of available Special Research and Time Research Tasks to see if there’s one that rewards players with Rare Candy. These tasks usually appear during events and most should be completed before the event wraps up.

If you’re looking to make the most amount of Rare Candy, you may want to consider only using them for legendary Pokémon and those you just can’t collect Candy for. This way, you’ll only consume your Rare Candies whenever you need them the most and you should always have a stack waiting for your next evolve from Raiding.