Best moveset for Blacephalon in Pokémon Go

Blacephalon is making its way to Pokémon Go, allowing you to catch it and add it to your collection. After you catch it, the next step is to figure out what attacks you should teach and give Blacephalon the best moveset it can learn.

There are several attack choices you can pick from, and there’s only one clear answer. The attacks you pick will be important for anyone who wants to use Blacephalon in a raid or against other players in Pokémon Go. Here’s what you need to know about the best moveset to teach Blacephalon in Pokémon Go.

Blacephalon’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

Blacephalon is a Fire and Ghost-type Ultra Beast you can add to your roster. Image via the Pokemon Company, remix by Dot Esports

When picking the attacks for Blacephalon in Pokémon Go, you want to go with the fast attack Incinerate and the charged moves Mystical Fire and Shadow Ball. Each attack should get a damage boost from Blacephalon’s Fire and Ghost typing. You want to catch it quickly to make sure you grab Blacephalon before it disappears, too.

What makes Incinerate an excellent choice for its fast move is the power and energy whenever you use it. Incinerate does 20 damage to an enemy, providing 20 energy back to Blacephalon. The downside is it takes five moves to use, so you do have to wait a bit for it to charge up. However, compared to Blacephalon’s other fast move choice in Pokémon Go, Astonish, Incinerate is superior in every way. Astonish can’t keep up regarding damage or energy generation, and its speed doesn’t make it a better option.

For Blacephalon’s charged attacks, there are a few more choices in Pokémon Go. You can select Mystical Fire, Overheat, or Shadow Ball. Of the three, Mystical Fire and Shadow Ball are the superior choices. Overheat is a strong Fire-type attack, but it has a dramatic debuff every time you use it, and the adverse effects are not worth the damage you can inflict on a foe.

Is Blacephalon good in Pokémon Go?

Although Blacephalon is an Ultra Beast in Pokémon Go, it’s not one you want to use in battle against other players or raids. Blacephalon’s overall stat pool is not great. It has an incredible amount of attack power, but an extremely low amount of defense and stamina. It’s a glass cannon for fighting, and other Pokémon with more well-rounded stats should be able to stand against it. You’re better off catching Blacephalon once and waiting for Niantic to adjust these stats or even its moveset.

