Pokémon Go schedule: This week’s biggest events and bonuses (May 20 to 26, 2024)

A new set of Ultra Beasts and more bonuses beyond.
Published: May 20, 2024 12:33 am

The build-up to Pokémon Go Fest 2024 is almost complete, with one final week of events now on the schedule before the World of Wonders season wraps up and we get to start riding the next wave of content in June.

From May 20 to 26, two different Pokémon Go events will run. Both will start later in the week, with one being an Incense Day event focusing on Ferroseed and Pokémon that match its type. Until then, you will want to focus on various pieces of ongoing Research and activations outside of the main schedule. Here’s an overview of every ongoing, upcoming, and other content you can take part in this week in Pokémon Go. 

All Pokémon Go events, bonuses, research, raids and more: May 20 to 26

Ferroseed next to a Pokemon Go Incense.
Get ready for plenty of boosted spawns. Image via Niantic

Ongoing and upcoming Pokémon Go events

Event NameEvent DatesEvent Description
Ultra Space WondersStart: May 23 at 10am local time

End: May 28 at 8pm local time		An event that introduces Naganadel, Stakataka, and Blacephalon to the game.
Ferroseed Incense DayStart: May 26 at 11am local time

End: May 26 at 5pm local time		An event focused on Ferroseed, Grass, and Steel-type Pokémon appearing more frequently while using Incense.
Elgyem Spotlight HourMay 21 from 6 to 7pm local timeA smaller event featuring Elgyem spawning more frequently with an event bonus.
Regirock Raid HourMay 22 from 6pm to 7pm local timeA smaller event that will have more Regirock five-star raids appearing.

A full list of May’s events, Spotlight, and Raid hours is also available. 

Ongoing and upcoming Pokémon Go content, research, and bonuses

Links to full guides for every piece of relevant content like Special or Timed Research will be added as they become available. 

Event NameEvent Dates
Glitz and Glam Special ResearchA free set of Special Research you can claim to get rewards and an encounter with Diancie.
World of Wonders: Wonder Ticket ResearchA three-part set of paid research that is only available until the end of May. 
Go Fest 2024: A Glimpse of Daylight Timed ResearchA limited set of Timed Research for anyone who purchased a Go Fest 2024: Global ticket before May 6.
Masterwork Research: Catching Wonders (Master Ball Research)Get a free Master Ball by grinding through this lengthy set of research. 
Go Battle League Season 18May 17 to 24 rotation: Catch Cup Little and Great League Editions

May 24 to 31 rotation: Great League, Ultra League, and Master League
Seaonal Gameplay BonusesBoosted damage when raiding with friends. Increased XP for finishing one and three-star raids. One free Raid Pass from Gym Photo Discs per day.

Raids

Raid TypeRaid BossRaid Dates
Five-starRegirockFrom May 16 to 23
Five-starBlacephalon (Western Hemisphere Only) (Debut)From May 23 to June 1
Five-starStakataka (Eastern Hemisphere Only) (Debut)From May 23 to June 1
Mega RaidMega GyaradosFrom May 16 to 23
Mega RaidMega PidgeotFrom May 23 to June 1
Shadow RaidShadow SuicuneSaturday and Sunday only (until June 1.) 

A full Raid guide for May is also available. 

Community Corner: What you need to know

This is the final week of content before Pokémon Go Fest 2024 begins with its first of three in-person events.

Go Fest 2024: Sendai runs from May 30 to June 2, with the next season of content kicking off right in the middle of it on June 1. Overall, Go Fest 2024 will introduce Necrozma and let you fuse your captured Necrozma with Solgaleo or Lunala to get Dusk Mane Necrozma or Dawn Wings Necrozma, though not until Go Fest 2024: Global in July, along with Marshadow as this year’s Masterwork Research Mythcial.

You can take advantage of various Pokémon Go promo codes and Amazon Prime Gaming Pokémon Go bundles during this period too.

