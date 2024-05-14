All Pokémon Go Masterwork Research: Catching Wonders tasks and rewards

One of Pokémon Go’s weirdest events is live, and with it comes another chance to grab another Master Ball. The Catching Wonders event runs from May 14 to May 19 at 8pm local time, and the only reason it’s here is for some Masterwork Research and a few bonuses.

While the Catching Wonders event is live, you will have three special bonuses live that amplify Pokémon Go’s “first of the day” interactions. Field Research will also be available, though there are no featured or boosted encounters; the main focus is on the Catching Wonders Masterwork Research, which is free for all players and includes your very first chance to get a Master Ball this year. This Masterwork Research doesn’t expire and will take a while to complete, so here’s a full guide as you grind through its tasks and rewards.

How to complete Pokémon Go Masterwork Research: Catching Wonders and get a free Master Ball

Like other Masterwork Research, Catching Wonders is not designed to be completed in a single day. This research will require you to play Pokémon Go for at least a week to complete its longer tasks if you’re a casual player, so strap yourself in for a bit of work if you want your free Master Ball and the other rewards.

Pokémon Go Masterwork Research: Catching Wonders task and rewards page one

Catch 250 Pokémon 20 Poké Balls

Use 150 Berries to help catch Pokémon 15 Razz Berries

Make 100 Nice Curveball Throws 2,500 Stardust



Total Rewards: 2,500 XP and a Sandygast encounter

Pokémon Go Masterwork Research: Catching Wonders task and rewards page two

Catch 300 Pokémon 25 Poké Balls

Make 100 Great Curveball Throws 15 Pinap Berries

Transfer 50 Pokémon 20 Great Balls



Total Rewards: 3,500 XP and a Dubwool encounter

Pokémon Go Masterwork Research: Catching Wonders task and rewards page three

Catch 350 Pokémon 20 Great Balls

Defeat 25 Team Go Rocket members Five Charged TMs

Catch 75 different species of Pokémon 15 Revives



Total Rewards: 4,500 XP and a Hisuian Sneasel encounter

Pokémon Go Masterwork Research: Catching Wonders task and rewards page four

Visit PokéStops on seven different days 2,500 XP

Catch a Pokémon on seven different days 2,500 XP

Hatch 20 Eggs Whiscash Pokémon encounter

Catch 75 Pokémon in a single day 20 Ultra Balls

Make 50 Excellent Throws 20 Max Revives

Catch 500 Pokémon Three Silver Pinap Berries



Total Rewards: 5,000 XP, 5,000 Stardust, and one Master Ball

All Pokémon Go: Catching Wonders Field Research tasks and rewards

Field Research tasks Field Research rewards Catch five Pokémon 500 Stardust, 1,000 XP Catch 10 Pokémon 1,250 Stardust, 2,500 XP Catch five different species of Pokémon Five Poké Balls, Five Great Balls,Three Ultra Balls

This event marks the midway point through Pokémon Go’s May event schedule, which is building up to the start of Go Fest 2024 and the arrival of Necrozma.

