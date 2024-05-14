A Master Ball sitting on the edge of a desk.
All Pokémon Go Masterwork Research: Catching Wonders tasks and rewards

Get ready to practice your throws.
One of Pokémon Go’s weirdest events is live, and with it comes another chance to grab another Master Ball. The Catching Wonders event runs from May 14 to May 19 at 8pm local time, and the only reason it’s here is for some Masterwork Research and a few bonuses.

While the Catching Wonders event is live, you will have three special bonuses live that amplify Pokémon Go’s “first of the day” interactions. Field Research will also be available, though there are no featured or boosted encounters; the main focus is on the Catching Wonders Masterwork Research, which is free for all players and includes your very first chance to get a Master Ball this year. This Masterwork Research doesn’t expire and will take a while to complete, so here’s a full guide as you grind through its tasks and rewards.

How to complete Pokémon Go Masterwork Research: Catching Wonders and get a free Master Ball

Art of a Master Ball being used in the Pokemon TCG.
Pack it away for a rainy day. Image via The Pokemon Company

Like other Masterwork Research, Catching Wonders is not designed to be completed in a single day. This research will require you to play Pokémon Go for at least a week to complete its longer tasks if you’re a casual player, so strap yourself in for a bit of work if you want your free Master Ball and the other rewards.

Pokémon Go Masterwork Research: Catching Wonders task and rewards page one

  • Catch 250 Pokémon
    • 20 Poké Balls
  • Use 150 Berries to help catch Pokémon
    • 15 Razz Berries
  • Make 100 Nice Curveball Throws
    • 2,500 Stardust

Total Rewards: 2,500 XP and a Sandygast encounter

Pokémon Go Masterwork Research: Catching Wonders task and rewards page two

  • Catch 300 Pokémon
    • 25 Poké Balls
  • Make 100 Great Curveball Throws
    • 15 Pinap Berries
  • Transfer 50 Pokémon
    • 20 Great Balls

Total Rewards: 3,500 XP and a Dubwool encounter

Pokémon Go Masterwork Research: Catching Wonders task and rewards page three

  • Catch 350 Pokémon
    • 20 Great Balls
  • Defeat 25 Team Go Rocket members
    • Five Charged TMs
  • Catch 75 different species of Pokémon
    • 15 Revives

Total Rewards: 4,500 XP and a Hisuian Sneasel encounter

Pokémon Go Masterwork Research: Catching Wonders task and rewards page four

  • Visit PokéStops on seven different days
    • 2,500 XP
  • Catch a Pokémon on seven different days
    • 2,500 XP
  • Hatch 20 Eggs
    • Whiscash Pokémon encounter
  • Catch 75 Pokémon in a single day
    • 20 Ultra Balls
  • Make 50 Excellent Throws
    • 20 Max Revives
  • Catch 500 Pokémon
    • Three Silver Pinap Berries

Total Rewards: 5,000 XP, 5,000 Stardust, and one Master Ball

All Pokémon Go: Catching Wonders Field Research tasks and rewards

Field Research tasksField Research rewards 
Catch five Pokémon500 Stardust, 1,000 XP
Catch 10 Pokémon1,250 Stardust, 2,500 XP
Catch five different species of PokémonFive Poké Balls, Five Great Balls,Three Ultra Balls

This event marks the midway point through Pokémon Go’s May event schedule, which is building up to the start of Go Fest 2024 and the arrival of Necrozma.

Necrozma fusions are coming to Pokémon Go Fest 2024—but with a few cosmic twists
Players encountering both of Necrozma's fused forms in Pokemon Go.
Pokémon
Pokémon
Necrozma fusions are coming to Pokémon Go Fest 2024—but with a few cosmic twists
Cale Michael Cale Michael May 13, 2024
This Pokémon Roguelike fan game is taking over the internet, but no one understands the controls
Hitmonchan Pokemon TCG art.
Pokémon
Pokémon
This Pokémon Roguelike fan game is taking over the internet, but no one understands the controls
Adam Newell Adam Newell May 13, 2024
Pokémon Go datamine confirms important changes to Necrozma
Necrozma Debut in Pokémon Go
Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go datamine confirms important changes to Necrozma
Adam Newell Adam Newell May 13, 2024
