Pokémon Go events May 2024: Full schedule, dates, and times

It’s time to cap off the World of Wonders season with one last round of events, with Niantic stacking May with a few unique opportunities leading into Pokémon Go Fest 2024. This means more Ultra Beasts, more Legendaries, and an entire week dedicated to rivalries for you to dig into.

Starting with a Pokémon Go Battle Weekend and Rivals Week on May 4, Niantic wants May to live up to the World of Wonders moniker that this season has gone by. Catching Wonders will be a new event type and the Ultra Space Wonders event will finally introduce Blacephalon and Stakataka to the game, though with one big catch—all leading up to Go Fest 2024: Sendai kicking off the Go Fest lineup on May 30. So if you want a full overview of what events Pokémon Go has running in May, we have your bag packed and ready to go.

Pokémon Go event guide May 2024: All event start and end times

Event Start and end times Rivals Week Start: May 4 at 10am local time

End: May 9 at 8pm local time Go Battle Weekend Start: May 4 at 12am local time

End: May 5 at 11:59pm local time Flock Together Research Day Start: May 11 at 2pm local time

End: May 11 at 5pm local time Catching Wonders Start: May 14 at 10am local time

End: May 19 at 8pm local time May Community Day Start: May 19 at 2pm local time

End: May 19 at 5pm local time Ultra Space Wonders Start: May 23 at 10am local time

End: May 28 at 8pm local time Incense Day Start: May 26 at 11am local time

End: May 26 at 5pm local time Go Fest 2024: Sendai (IRL Only) Start: May 30

End: June 2

As part of this final month of the season, Niantic is giving everyone the chance to catch Diancie for free while also incentivizing players to purchase their Go Fest 2024: Global tickets early by offering exclusive Timed Research and rewards.

