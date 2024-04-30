Pokemon soaking up the sun in the beach biome.
Pokémon Go events May 2024: Full schedule, dates, and times

Another wave of fresh events.
Cale Michael
Published: Apr 30, 2024 12:24 am

It’s time to cap off the World of Wonders season with one last round of events, with Niantic stacking May with a few unique opportunities leading into Pokémon Go Fest 2024. This means more Ultra Beasts, more Legendaries, and an entire week dedicated to rivalries for you to dig into.

Starting with a Pokémon Go Battle Weekend and Rivals Week on May 4, Niantic wants May to live up to the World of Wonders moniker that this season has gone by. Catching Wonders will be a new event type and the Ultra Space Wonders event will finally introduce Blacephalon and Stakataka to the game, though with one big catch—all leading up to Go Fest 2024: Sendai kicking off the Go Fest lineup on May 30. So if you want a full overview of what events Pokémon Go has running in May, we have your bag packed and ready to go.

Pokémon Go event guide May 2024: All event start and end times

Pokemon roaming the forest biome.
Get out there and enjoy spring! Image via Niantic
EventStart and end times
Rivals WeekStart: May 4 at 10am local time
End: May 9 at 8pm local time
Go Battle WeekendStart: May 4 at 12am local time
End: May 5 at 11:59pm local time
Flock Together Research DayStart: May 11 at 2pm local time
End: May 11 at 5pm local time
Catching WondersStart: May 14 at 10am local time
End: May 19 at 8pm local time
May Community DayStart: May 19 at 2pm local time
End: May 19 at 5pm local time
Ultra Space WondersStart: May 23 at 10am local time
End: May 28 at 8pm local time
Incense DayStart: May 26 at 11am local time
End: May 26 at 5pm local time
Go Fest 2024: Sendai (IRL Only)Start: May 30
End: June 2

As part of this final month of the season, Niantic is giving everyone the chance to catch Diancie for free while also incentivizing players to purchase their Go Fest 2024: Global tickets early by offering exclusive Timed Research and rewards.

