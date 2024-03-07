All Pokémon Go Fest 2024 dates and locations

Niantic has announced the dates and locations for Pokémon Go Fest 2024, which is bringing in-person events to three cities across the world this year.

Now in its seventh year, Pokémon Go Fest has become one of the standout occurrences of the year for Pokémon fans and the 2024 edition will certainly attract plenty of attention from people across the world—especially since the final event is held worldwide and can be played from Africa to Antarctica, or anywhere else you fancy.

You can find all the details you need to know about the dates and locations for Pokémon Go Fest 2024 here.

Pokémon Go Fest 2024: All locations and dates

Time to hunt! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Three cities have been announced as hosts for Pokémon Go Fest 2024, with one in Asia, one in the U.S., and one in Europe. Each venue has its own weekend of focus before the final worldwide event brings Pokémon Go Fest 2024 to a close.

The event kicks off in Sendai, Japan on May 30, a location dubbed “The Greenest City” in Japan, before switching to Madrid, Spain on June 14 for the second weekend where players can explore Spain’s capital city.

The penultimate weekend of Pokémon Go Fest 2024 takes place in New York City beginning on July 5, where I sincerely hope the city becomes known as “The Big Flapple,” before concluding with the worldwide event on the weekend of July 13.

You can see all the dates and locations below:

Sendai, Japan: May 30 to July 2

May 30 to July 2 Madrid, Spain: June 14 to 16

June 14 to 16 New York City, USA: July 5 to 7

July 5 to 7 Worldwide: July 13 to 14

The highlight of Pokémon Go Fest 2024’s in-person events will be the appearance of Marshadow, which can also be earned by those who purchase a ticket for the worldwide event via Special Research.

Special Pokémon will appear across all events, including Pikachu and Eevee wearing a sun or moon crown, Lapras wearing a scarf, different forms of Cherrim, and various Oricorio styles, all of which can be Shiny.