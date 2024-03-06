Pokemon Go Fest 2024 confirmed, Marshadow to highlight in-person events

Pokémon Go Fest 2024 has been officially unveiled, with the flagship Pokémon coming from generation seven this time to highlight the event.

This year, the Fighting/Ghost-type Mythical Pokémon of the Alola region, Marshadow, is the main Pokémon trainers will be getting from both the in-person events and Pokémon Go Fest Global, with no dates or locations currently confirmed.

#PokemonGOFest2024 details are coming very soon.



Which cities will we visit this year?

Stay tuned, Trainers. 👀 pic.twitter.com/EMpkfvKA9N — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) March 6, 2024

While no locations or dates have been set, going off of previous years, we can expect three in-person events throughout July to August, with one in Europe, the U.S., and Japan, with a final big Pokémon Go Fest Global happening no matter where you are in the world, usually the last weekend of August.

I should know. The past two Pokémon Go Fest Global have always been the weekend of Gamescom in Germany, Cologne, and it’s a great way to end a hectic week of work. Let’s see if Niantic makes it three for three this year.

Outside the initial announcement, we can only speculate what else might appear alongside Marshadow. Maybe we will get some new Mega Pokémon debuts, like Mega Lucario? Maybe Galar Pokémon will finally make an appearance in some form. Either way, it appears this event will have a huge Alola focus with Marshadow there, so we could get some of the final Alola Pokémon that have not been released yet, including their shiny forms.

Until then, all we can do is wait for more news.