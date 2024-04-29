Solgaleo Pokemon TCG art.
All Pokémon Go Fest 2024: A Glimpse of Daylight Timed Research tasks and rewards

Ride out the daylight.
Published: Apr 29, 2024

Pokémon Go Fest season is here, which means early content for the summer event staple is also rolling out. If you purchase your Go Fest 2024: Global ticket before May 6, you can access the A Glimpse of Daylight Timed Research for some exclusive rewards you won’t get anywhere else. 

If you purchase your Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global ticket before May 6, you will automatically gain access to the A Glimpse of Daylight Timed Research. This is a simple set of research that will reward you with items and encounters themed around the sun, including the exclusive Sun Crown avatar item—which Pikachu and Eevee can be captured wearing during Go Fest events this summer. This is only the first part of the exclusive, early access Timed Research Niantic has planned for Go Fest, and here is a guide for every task, reward, and requirement it entails. 

Pokémon Go A Glimpse of Daylight Timed Research guide: All tasks, rewards, and more

Pokemon Go Sun and Moon Crown avatar items.
Time for the sun before the moon. Image via Niantic

The Pokémon Go Fest 2024: A Glimpse of Daylight Timed Research is only available to claim if you purchase your Go Fest 2024: Global event ticket before May 6 and claim it in-game. It will expire on July 13, meaning you have a little over two months to finish all of its content while various Go Fest events are going on around the world. 

Research TaskReward
Explore 1kmOne Super Incubator
Complete five Field Research asksSunkern encounter
Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms791 XP
Power up 10 Steel-type PokémonSolrock encounter
Catch 25 different species of PokémonOne Lucky Egg

Total Rewards: Three Golden Razz Berries, one Sun Crown avatar item, and 3,000 XP
Once you finish this Timed Research and claim your Sun Crown, you just need to wait until June 6, when a second set of Timed Research will be made available for ticket holders that will contain the matching Moon Crown as a reward. And don’t forget to catch your free Diancie too.

Read Article Blacephalon and Stakataka are finally coming to Pokémon Go—with a major catch
Stakataka Pokemon TCG art.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Blacephalon and Stakataka are finally coming to Pokémon Go—with a major catch
Cale Michael Cale Michael Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Pokémon Go players feel Niantic ‘force’ them to buy Incubators during Hatch Day events
Cleffa Hatch Day Pokemon Go promo image.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go players feel Niantic ‘force’ them to buy Incubators during Hatch Day events
Adam Newell Adam Newell Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Pokémon Scarlet and Violet VGC will have a new top dog soon, and here’s the trick
Zacian and Zamazenta facing each other in a forest in Pokémon
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet VGC will have a new top dog soon, and here’s the trick
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Apr 28, 2024
Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.