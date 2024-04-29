All Pokémon Go Fest 2024: A Glimpse of Daylight Timed Research tasks and rewards

Pokémon Go Fest season is here, which means early content for the summer event staple is also rolling out. If you purchase your Go Fest 2024: Global ticket before May 6, you can access the A Glimpse of Daylight Timed Research for some exclusive rewards you won’t get anywhere else.

If you purchase your Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global ticket before May 6, you will automatically gain access to the A Glimpse of Daylight Timed Research. This is a simple set of research that will reward you with items and encounters themed around the sun, including the exclusive Sun Crown avatar item—which Pikachu and Eevee can be captured wearing during Go Fest events this summer. This is only the first part of the exclusive, early access Timed Research Niantic has planned for Go Fest, and here is a guide for every task, reward, and requirement it entails.

Pokémon Go A Glimpse of Daylight Timed Research guide: All tasks, rewards, and more

Time for the sun before the moon. Image via Niantic

The Pokémon Go Fest 2024: A Glimpse of Daylight Timed Research is only available to claim if you purchase your Go Fest 2024: Global event ticket before May 6 and claim it in-game. It will expire on July 13, meaning you have a little over two months to finish all of its content while various Go Fest events are going on around the world.

Research Task Reward Explore 1km One Super Incubator Complete five Field Research asks Sunkern encounter Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms 791 XP Power up 10 Steel-type Pokémon Solrock encounter Catch 25 different species of Pokémon One Lucky Egg

Total Rewards: Three Golden Razz Berries, one Sun Crown avatar item, and 3,000 XP

Once you finish this Timed Research and claim your Sun Crown, you just need to wait until June 6, when a second set of Timed Research will be made available for ticket holders that will contain the matching Moon Crown as a reward. And don’t forget to catch your free Diancie too.

