Pokémon Go datamine reveals new Paldean Pokémon and Go Fest variants likely coming soon

A new Pokémon Go datamine has revealed recently added assets, including a potential tease of the next Paldean Pokémon to be added to the game.

Recommended Videos

The datamine comes from Pokéminers and reveals a whole host of new assets, including the complete Eevee and Pikachu variants trainers can catch at Pokémon Go Fest over the next couple of months, as well as a handful of other upcoming Pokémon.

The biggest standout from the datamine is Wiglett, one of the weirdest creatures to emerge from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, alongside its evolution, Wugtrio. The shiny forms of these Pokémon are also included in the datamine, but we doubt the shinies will release when the Pokémon does, as they’re usually held back for later events.

Necrozma also appears in the datamine, but we knew it and its shiny form would appear at the in-person Go Fests already. One thing we didn’t expect to see so early, though, was its alternative forms: Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings. There are no signs yet of Ultra Necrozma, though.

Lastly, new variants of Espeon and Umbreon wearing a scarf are a surprising addition. Espeon has a sun scarf, while Umbreon has a moon scarf, so maybe these will appear as evolutions for the Pokémon Go Fest Eevee? We’ll have to wait and see.

Niantic has a history of adding new Pokémon to the game before release—and just because these Pokémon are in the game’s files now, it doesn’t mean we will see Wiglett and the gang anytime soon.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more