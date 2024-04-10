Pokémon Go Fest 2024 to debut Shiny Buzzwole, Pheromosa, and Xurkitree

The highly anticipated Pokémon Go Fest 2024 event is on the horizon, and leading up to the event, developer Niantic has confirmed the appearance of several Shiny Ultra Beasts. Players who participate in the event can catch Shiny versions of Buzzwole, Pheromosa, and Xurkitree.

These three were the star Pokémon during Pokémon Go Fest 2022. They each appeared in distinct locations where Niantic was holding in-person events, and everyone had a chance to encounter them for the global event on the final weekend. It seems Niantic is keeping to this tradition and offering these three Shiny versions exclusive to five-star raid encounters in specific locations before making them available worldwide for the Global Pokémon Go Fest 2024 event on July 13 and 14.

Buzzwole, Xurkitree, and Pheromosa receive their Shiny versions for the Pokémon Go Fest 2024 event. Image via Niantic

There are three physical locations where Pokémon Go players can meet up leading up to the Global Pokémon Go Fest 2024 event. There is an event from May 30 to June 2 in Sendai City where players can catch a Shiny Xurkitree. The second one takes place from June 14 to 16 in Madrid, where Shiny Pheromosa is making its debut. Finally, from July 5 to 7, there’s the final in-person event in New York City, where Shiny Buzzwole will appear.

All three will be available in five-star raids for those participating in the Global Pokémon Go Fest 2024 in mid-July. Not only will these Ultra Beasts appear, but Necrozma, the Prism Pokémon, is making its debut, and players have a chance to challenge it in five-star raids. There’s also a chance to encounter the Shiny version of this Pokémon during the event, which is a rare choice from Niantic, as they typically hold onto those versions for future events.

Tickets for the big event have gone live today, and you can purchase them now if you plan to attend any in-person events or if you’d rather wait for the larger Global event. Full details for each event are covered on the Pokémon Go Fest 2024 website, breaking down prices, specific locations for players to meet up, and exclusive rewards for attending. Anyone looking to participate in these events will want to act fast to ensure they don’t miss out on attending.

