Can Buzzwole be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

One of these days, it will be.

Raiding in Pokémon Go started the new year with a bang as Ultra Beasts returned to raids. Trainers around the world are now on a clock to add these Pokémon to their collection for the first time and more active players will be after Shiny variants—especially for Buzzwole.

Buzzwole has been around Pokémon Go since 2022. While trainers who are up-to-date with all the new releases are likely to have the ‘mon already, the same can’t be said for Buzzwole’s Shiny variant. Niantic generally waits a while before introducing Shiny editions of Pokémon to the game and makes them a part of separate events.

Can Buzzwole in Pokémon Go be Shiny?

Buzzwole’s Shiny version isn’t in Pokémon Go, meaning Buzzwole can’t be Shiny in the game yet. At time of writing, all Buzzwole encounters you’ll get from defeating it in five-star raids will be with the Pokémon’s regular version.

When Shiny Buzzwole becomes available, Niantic should include that detail in an event blog on its website, letting players know of its arrival.

Once it’s go time for Shiny Buzzwole, you can spend those raid passes. Image via The Pokémon Company

How can you catch Shiny Buzzwole in Pokémon Go when it becomes available?

When Niantic rolls out Shiny Buzzwole, you’ll likely be able to catch it from raid encounters or Research Tasks. The finer details will depend on the type of event that Niantic decides to host to celebrate Shiny Buzzwole’s arrival.

Pheromosa, Buzzwole, and Xurkitree came to Pokémon Go together, and they tend to return to raids together as well. Pheromosa and Xurkitree also don’t have their Shiny variants in Pokémon Go. I think if one of these three gets a Shiny event, it would be highly likely for Niantic to introduce all of them at the same time since they’ve been an inseparable trio.