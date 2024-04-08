Pokémon Go uses solar eclipse to tease Necrozma for Go Fest 2024

Plenty of companies and social media users made posts about the total solar eclipse on April 8, but very few used the event as effectively as Pokémon Go—which used the perfect theming to tease the long-awaited arrival of Necrozma to the game.

Recommended Videos

In a video posted to the official Pokémon Go X feed, the eclipse takes place but, as it passes, an Ultra Wormhole opens up and a prismatic shadow takes its place. The silhouette of Necrozma is clearly seen before the screen fades and a logo teaser for Pokémon Go Fest 2024 drops.

Eclipse, or immense, dark Pokémon? Image via The Pokemon Company

Since Ultra Beasts began appearing in Pokémon Go in June 2022, Necrozma has been the ultimate end goal—even if it isn’t technically an Ultra Beast itself. Necrozma was initially teased back in November 2022 and recently discovered to have files in the game thanks to data mines. With the recent addition of Poipole to the game along with a resurgence of other Ultra Beasts like Celesteela in raids, it already looked like Niantic was building up for the Prism Pokémon’s debut ahead of this teaser.

Showing Necrozma in this way is perfect since the Pokémon is known as a “pillager of light” in Sun and Moon lore, stealing light from any being or location it interacts with, coating it in darkness just like a neverending eclipse. When it takes over Lunala or Solgaleo to enter its Dusk Mane or Dawn Wings form, it “eclipses” the Legendaries’ mind and body to absorb their light, which is also how Ultra Necrozma comes to be.

If Necrozma is going to be the big new Legendary inclusion for Go Fest 2024 at its in-person events in June and the Global event in July, it’s unlikely we will see its alternate forms just yet. Niantic will probably save those fusions for a future event, just like we have yet to see Black Kyurem or White Kyurem officially added to the game—though it was accidentally released in December for a moment.

We should hear more about Go Fest 2024 plans and content in the coming weeks leading up to a more thematic reveal once we see the next season of Pokémon Go unveiled closer to June 1 when the World of Wonder ends.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more