More Ultra Beasts and Necrozma teased for Pokemon Go, but an appearance isn’t imminent

Pokémon Go’s last three seasons of content have revolved around the Alola region and introduced many of the Pokémon that have been missing from Gen VI’s Pokédex. But, there has been a special focus placed on the Ultra Beasts that have come and terrorized the world from Ultra Space.

Of course, Solgaleo and Lunala played the main role for the nearly concluded Season of Light, but the Ultra Beasts battling said guardians have been slowly appearing over the last several months. The Ultra Beast Arrival event was supposed to mark the end of this storyline, but there are a few faces that have yet to make an appearance yet.

While players in select locations around the world were busy battling all of the available Ultra Beasts—and players around the world were able to challenge a select few—Niantic was busy teasing the remaining four Ultra Beasts.

Poipole, Nagandel, Blacephalon, and Stakataka were shown in some of the found footage promotional material and should be coming to the game soon.

In addition to the four Ultra Beasts who have yet to join the Pokémon Go roster, the final piece of content from the Ultra Beast Arrival event was a compiled video showing them, teasing their arrival, and even showing players a glimpse of Sun and Moon’s third Legendary Pokémon—Necrozma.

Based on the information provided in the video, this final installment of the Ultra Beast storyline and Necrozma’s introduction will be taking place in the “far future.”

It is unclear what exactly this means, and could simply show that Niantic is taking a break to showcase some non-Alola content in upcoming seasons, but the team wants fans to know a conclusion to what many have viewed as the best marketing and content integration between Pokémon’s lore and the real world through Pokémon Go will continue.