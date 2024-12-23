How to complete all Holiday Part Two Collection Challenges in Pokémon Go

The second round of Pokémon Go‘s holiday season has arrived, and the Holiday Part Two event allows you to catch more festive Pokémon from around the world. The arrival of the second event also provides additional Collection Challenges for you to complete.

These Collection Challenges are available to everyone who jumps into the game during Holiday Part Two, and these differ from the first ones. They still revolve around the featured Pokémon, and you can expect to find them as you travel through your local neighborhood. We can help narrow down your search and where you find them, which should make everything much easier to complete. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete all of the Holiday Part Two Collection Challenges in Pokémon Go.

All Holiday Part Two Collection Challenge Pokémon

Snorlax can only appear in three-star raids during the Holiday Part Two event. Image via the Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

There are three Collection Challenges that you have the chance to work through and complete during the Holiday Part Two event following the Holiday Part One event end. You have from Dec. 22 to 27 to complete them all, or they’ll disappear, and you miss out on the final rewards for completing each one. There’s no final reward for finishing them all, though. Each challenge has different completion rewards.

Here’s a full breakdown of each challenge and how to catch all Pokémon for the Holiday Part Two Collection Challenges in Pokémon Go.

All Black Holiday Part Two Collection Challenges in Pokémon Go

Collection Pokémon How to catch Catch an Alolan Rattata Alolan Rattata has a chance to appear as a wild spawn throughout the world. Catch Blitzle Blitzle has an increase chance to appear if you use an incense on your character. Catch a Murkrow Murkrow has a chance to appear as a wild spawn throughout the world. Catch a Snorlax Snorlax has a chance to appear if you use an incense on your character, or you can challenge it to battle at a three-star raid.

All completion rewards: 1,500 Stardust and a Pancham encounter

The Pokémon for this challenge are all over the place. In my experience, although Bltizle is listed as available from using Incense, you can still find it in the wild if you explore long enough or get lucky. That means you need to only go out of your way to find Snorlax in Pokémon Go, and that means watching nearby raids and keeping track of any three-star eggs that are about to hatch.

All White Holiday Part Two Collection Challenges

Collection Pokémon How to catch Catch an Alolan Vulpix You can challenge Alolan Vulpix if you can find it in local one-star raids. Catch a Cetoddle There’s a chance for Cetoddle to appear if you use incense on your character, or you can find it in one-star raids. Catch a Tynamo There’s a good chance you can find Tynamo while exploring your local area as a wild encounter. Catch a Vanillite Vanillite can appear in your local area as a wild Pokémon encounter.

All completion rewards: 1,500 Stardust, and Furfrou encounter

This challenge also features a handful of raid Pokémon, notable Alolan Vulpix that can only show up in one-star raids. Cetoddle is also a tough Pokémon to track down, but thankfully if you’re willing to walk around for a bit, using an Incense is a good way to bring one out. Tynamo and Vanillite are much easier to track down, and you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding them while you play.

All Monochrome Holiday Part Two Collection Challenges

Collection Pokémon How to catch Catch a Cetoddle There’s a chance for Cetoddle to appear if you use incense on your character, or you can find it in one-star raids. Catch a Wooloo There’s a good chance to encounter a Wooloo while exploring your local area or if you activate an incense on your character

All completion rewards: 10 Great Balls and 10 Ultra Balls

If you can catch a Cetoddle from the White Holiday Part Two Challenge, it will count for this challenge, so you only need to catch it once. Still, it has a good chance in one-star raids or if you use Incense. Wooloo is another Pokémon that has a decent chance to appear while exploring your local area.

