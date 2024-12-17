Forgot password
All Holiday Part One Shore Thing tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Grab the premium ticket for the Holiday Part One event to encounter featured Pokémon and earn plenty of rewards.
With the arrival of the Holiday Part One event in Pokémon Go, there’s a Premium Timed Research available for anyone who wants to earn exclusive rewards during the event. These are available to anyone who buys the ticket, and they can start working on it immediately.

Similar to other Premium tickets and special research tasks in Pokémon Go, the tasks in these event should be things you can while the event is active. This includes tracking down Ice or Fire-type Pokémon, collecting MP from Power Spots, or powering up particular Pokémon. You’ll also earn rewards for every task you complete, alongside the chance to choose what path you want to follow. Here’s what you need to know about all Holiday Part One Shore Thing tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.

Table of contents

How to complete Holiday Part 1 Shore Thing in Pokémon Go

Sandygasy in Pokemon Go
Sandygast is a featured Pokémon for the event as it unlocks its Shiny version. Image via the Pokemon Company, remix by Dot Esports

You can purchase the Holiday Part One Shore Thing paid timed research in the Pokémon Go in-game store for $2.00 or the equivalent in your local currency. After you buy it, you can begin working on the first tasks for the ticket. After you complete the initial tasks, you’ll be presented with a branching path to choose if you want to align with Spark or Sierra. Spark will have you focusing on catching and powering up Ice-type Pokémon, while Sierra wants to focus on Fire-type Pokémon.

The only reward difference between these two paths is Sierra’s Vulpix encounter and Spark’s Alolan Vulpix encounter. A majority of the items you get for completing this research ticket remain the same, and you won’t have to worry too much if you chose correctly, or not. While you’re working on these tasks, expect to also focus on the Holiday Part One Collection Challenges, which are also available as a part of the Dual Destiny season.

Here’s a full breakdown of all tasks and rewards you can get for completing the Holiday Part One Shore Thing timed research in Pokémon Go.

Task 1

All TasksAll Rewards
Catch 10 Fire or Ice-type Pokémon10 Great Balls
Spin five PokéStops or GymsBergmite encounter
Explore 2kmSandygast encounter

All completion rewards: 1,000 Stardust and 1,000 XP

Task 2 (Spark)

All TasksAll Rewards
Catch 10 Ice-type Pokémon10 Pinap Berries
Take snapshots of five different wild Pokémon20 Poké Balls
Complete five Field Research tasks500 Stardust

All completion rewards: 2,000 XP and an Alolan Vulpix

Task 3 (Spark)

All TasksAll Rewards
Catch 25 Ice-type Pokémon10 Ultra Balls
Power up Ice-type Pokémon 10 timesA Golden Razz berry
Collect MP from three Power Spots100 Max Particles

All completion rewards: 2,000 XP, 2,000 XP, and a Sandygast encounter

Task 2 (Sierra)

All TasksAll Rewards
Catch 10 Fire-type Pokémon10 Pinap Berries
Take snapshots of five different wild Pokémon20 Poké Balls
Complete five field research tasks500 Stardust

All completion rewards: 2,000 XP, and a Vulpix encounter

Task 3 (Sierra)

All TasksAll Rewards
Catch 25 Fire-type Pokémon10 Ultra Balls
Power up Fire-type Pokémon 10 timesA Golden Razz Berry
Collect MP from three Power SpotsMax Particles

All completion rewards: 2,000 XP, 2,000 XP, and a Sandygast encounter

Task 4

All TasksAll Rewards
Claim Reward2,500 XP

All completion rewards: 2,500 Stardust

