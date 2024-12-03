Pokémon Go Dual Destiny Special Research tasks and rewards

Pokémon Go’s Dual Destiny season kicks off at 10am local time on Dec. 3 and finishes in late February. Like other seasons, Special Research is offered throughout the season themed around different events, offering trainers unique rewards.

Following the Max Out Season, Dual Destiny is set to add more Galar Pokémon into Pokémon Go before ending with the Unova Tour from Feb. 21 to 23 in LA and March 1 Globally. There is a lot to be excited about, but if you are reading this article, you are here to check out the Dual Destiny Special Research tasks and rewards.

So, let’s dive right in.

Pokémon Go Dual Destiny Special Research guide: All tasks, rewards, and more

Task 1/10

Tasks Rewards Catch 25 Pokémon 25x Poké Ball Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms 10x Pinap Berry Explore 3km Snorlax Encounter

All task one completion rewards: 2.500 XP and 2,500 Stardust

Task 2/10

Tasks Rewards Catch 50 Pokémon Lure Module Collect 500 Max Particles 2,500x Stardust Win a Max Battle x Rare Candy

All task one completion rewards: 2.500 XP and 2,500 Stardust

Tasks three and onwards are not currently in-game and we will update this article when they are added. The tasks are likely to come out throughout the season as new events happen.

On top of the Dual Destiny research, there is also a host of other seasonal research going on through Dual Destiny. These include:

Eggs-pedition Access Timed Research tasks and rewards

Only available from Dec. 1 to 31

1 / 4 Catch 30 Pokémon 1,000 XP 2,000 XP Catch 15 Different species of Pokémon 1,000 XP Transfer 20 Pokémon 1,000 XP 2 / 4 Use 25 Berries to help catch Pokémon 1,000x Stardust 2,000x Stardust Send 5 Gifts to friends 1,000x Stardust Hatch 3 Eggs 1,000x Stardust 3 / 4 Earn 25 Hearts with Your Buddy 2,000 XP 4,000 XP Open 5 Gifts 2,000 XP Catch 20 Grass-type or Ice-type Pokémon 2,000 XP 4 / 4 Make 30 Curveball Throws 2,000x Stardust 4,000x Stardust Explore 5km 2,000x Stardust Evolve 10 Pokémon 2,000x Stardust

