Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
pokemon go dual destiny key art
Image via Niantic
Category:
Pokémon

Pokémon Go Dual Destiny Special Research tasks and rewards

New season, same old themed research.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|

Published: Dec 3, 2024 04:58 am

Pokémon Go’s Dual Destiny season kicks off at 10am local time on Dec. 3 and finishes in late February. Like other seasons, Special Research is offered throughout the season themed around different events, offering trainers unique rewards.

Recommended Videos

Following the Max Out Season, Dual Destiny is set to add more Galar Pokémon into Pokémon Go before ending with the Unova Tour from Feb. 21 to 23 in LA and March 1 Globally. There is a lot to be excited about, but if you are reading this article, you are here to check out the Dual Destiny Special Research tasks and rewards.

So, let’s dive right in.

Pokémon Go Dual Destiny Special Research guide: All tasks, rewards, and more

SINISTEA AND POLTEAGEIST IN POKEMON GO
Keep warm this season. Image via Niantic

Task 1/10

TasksRewards
Catch 25 Pokémon25x Poké Ball
Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms10x Pinap Berry
Explore 3kmSnorlax Encounter

All task one completion rewards: 2.500 XP and 2,500 Stardust

Task 2/10

TasksRewards
Catch 50 PokémonLure Module
Collect 500 Max Particles2,500x Stardust
Win a Max Battlex Rare Candy

All task one completion rewards: 2.500 XP and 2,500 Stardust

Tasks three and onwards are not currently in-game and we will update this article when they are added. The tasks are likely to come out throughout the season as new events happen.

On top of the Dual Destiny research, there is also a host of other seasonal research going on through Dual Destiny. These include:

Eggs-pedition Access Timed Research tasks and rewards

Only available from Dec. 1 to 31

1 / 4
Catch 30 Pokémon1,000 XP2,000 XP
Catch 15 Different species of Pokémon1,000 XP
Transfer 20 Pokémon1,000 XP
2 / 4
Use 25 Berries to help catch Pokémon1,000x Stardust2,000x Stardust
Send 5 Gifts to friends1,000x Stardust
Hatch 3 Eggs1,000x Stardust
3 / 4
Earn 25 Hearts with Your Buddy2,000 XP4,000 XP
Open 5 Gifts2,000 XP
Catch 20 Grass-type or Ice-type Pokémon2,000 XP
4 / 4
Make 30 Curveball Throws2,000x Stardust4,000x Stardust
Explore 5km2,000x Stardust
Evolve 10 Pokémon2,000x Stardust
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.
twitter