Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Sandygasy in Pokemon Go, a small sandcastle Pokemon with a red shovel sticking out of its head
Image via the Pokemon Company, remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Pokémon

How to complete all Holiday Part One Collection Challenges in Pokémon Go

Complete these Collection Challenges during the Holiday Part One event to unlock specific rewards and celebrate the season.
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|

Published: Dec 17, 2024 12:27 pm

The holiday season has arrived to Pokémon Go, and with it, the next major event. Similar to the Halloween one a few weeks ago, the Holiday event will be broken up into two parts, with a Collection Challenge available for the first one.

Recommended Videos

There are three different Collection Challenges for you to complete for the holiday event. These challenges will have you focusing on particular festive Pokémon who are appearing for the duration of the event. If you want to add these Pokémon to your list or want to find them while playing, we’ll help show you the best way to track them down. They all won’t appear through the same means. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Holiday Part One Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go.

Table of contents

All Pokémon for the Holiday Part 1 Collection Challenges in Pokémon Go

Cryogonal in Pokemon Go, a snowflake-like creature with glowing blue eyes and circles for a mouth.
Track down Cryogonal to complete the Collection Challenges. Image via the Pokemon Company, remix by Dot Esports

During the Holiday Part 1 event, which takes place from Dec. 17 to 22, you will work through three distinct Collection Challenge lists during the Dual Destiny season. Part Two will begin when the event concludes, closing out the rest of the year as we say farewell to 2024. We’ll have a full year filled with additional features and events on the way to Pokémon Go in 2025.

The Pokémon set to appear in these collections are available in the wild, or you can encounter a handful in raids. Of the ones appearing in the wild, you may want to use a lure on a Pokéstop or apply incense to your character while walking around. It makes bringing Pokémon to your position easier, especially as many won’t be around for long.

Here’s a full breakdown of all three Holiday Part One Collection Challenges you can complete in Pokémon Go.

All Ice to Meet You Collection Challenge Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Collection PokémonHow to catch
Catch an Alolan SandshrewYou can catch Alolan Sandshrew by finding them in the wild.
Catch a BergmiteYou can find Bergmite by encountering them in the wild.
Catch a CryogonalYou can only find Cryogonal by challenging them to a three-star raid, which appear at Gyms.
Catch a SwinubYou can catch Swinub by finding it in the wild.

Completion rewards: 2,000 Stardust and 15 Great Balls.

The sole notable difficulty in finding Pokémon for this group is Cryogonal. It’s only available in three-star raids, so you’ll need to track these encounters down in your local area. Because it’s a three-star raid, so long as you have a Fighting, Fire, Rock, or Steel-type Pokémon to use against it, you should be able to make short work of it, and you can catch it.

All Hot to Go Collection Challenge Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Collection PokémonHow to catch
Catch an Alolan DiglettYou can find Alolan Diglett by encountering them in the wild.
Catch a DarumakaYou can find Darumaka by exploring your local neighborhood and finding them in the wild.
Catch a LitleoYou can catch Litleo by finding it in the wild.
Catch a SandygastYou can find Sandygast by finding it in the wild, and there’s a chance you can find its Shiny form.

Completion rewards: 2,000 Stardust, and 15 Great Balls.

These are all Pokémon you can find in the wild. If you’re having trouble catching one of these four, use a Lure on a PokéStop or place an incense on your character. You should find them after walking a few blocks in your neighborhood.

All Festive Friend Collection Challenge Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Collection PokémonHow to catch
Dedenne in Holiday attireYou can only catch Dedenne wearing a Holiday attire by challenging it to a one-star raid.

Completion rewards: 10 Poké Balls and 10 Great Balls.

Similar to the Ice to Meet You Collection Challenge, this one features a Pokémon that can only appear in raids. You’ll need to track down a one-star raid to find Dedenne and challenge it.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
Staff Writer
Zack Palm has been writing about video games for the past five years. He spends his free time trying to learn about a new board, reading high-fantasy series, or working on his latest DnD character.