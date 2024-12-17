How to complete all Holiday Part One Collection Challenges in Pokémon Go

The holiday season has arrived to Pokémon Go, and with it, the next major event. Similar to the Halloween one a few weeks ago, the Holiday event will be broken up into two parts, with a Collection Challenge available for the first one.

There are three different Collection Challenges for you to complete for the holiday event. These challenges will have you focusing on particular festive Pokémon who are appearing for the duration of the event. If you want to add these Pokémon to your list or want to find them while playing, we’ll help show you the best way to track them down. They all won’t appear through the same means. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Holiday Part One Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go.

All Pokémon for the Holiday Part 1 Collection Challenges in Pokémon Go

During the Holiday Part 1 event, which takes place from Dec. 17 to 22, you will work through three distinct Collection Challenge lists during the Dual Destiny season. Part Two will begin when the event concludes, closing out the rest of the year as we say farewell to 2024. We’ll have a full year filled with additional features and events on the way to Pokémon Go in 2025.

The Pokémon set to appear in these collections are available in the wild, or you can encounter a handful in raids. Of the ones appearing in the wild, you may want to use a lure on a Pokéstop or apply incense to your character while walking around. It makes bringing Pokémon to your position easier, especially as many won’t be around for long.

Here’s a full breakdown of all three Holiday Part One Collection Challenges you can complete in Pokémon Go.

All Ice to Meet You Collection Challenge Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Collection Pokémon How to catch Catch an Alolan Sandshrew You can catch Alolan Sandshrew by finding them in the wild. Catch a Bergmite You can find Bergmite by encountering them in the wild. Catch a Cryogonal You can only find Cryogonal by challenging them to a three-star raid, which appear at Gyms. Catch a Swinub You can catch Swinub by finding it in the wild.

Completion rewards: 2,000 Stardust and 15 Great Balls.

The sole notable difficulty in finding Pokémon for this group is Cryogonal. It’s only available in three-star raids, so you’ll need to track these encounters down in your local area. Because it’s a three-star raid, so long as you have a Fighting, Fire, Rock, or Steel-type Pokémon to use against it, you should be able to make short work of it, and you can catch it.

All Hot to Go Collection Challenge Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Collection Pokémon How to catch Catch an Alolan Diglett You can find Alolan Diglett by encountering them in the wild. Catch a Darumaka You can find Darumaka by exploring your local neighborhood and finding them in the wild. Catch a Litleo You can catch Litleo by finding it in the wild. Catch a Sandygast You can find Sandygast by finding it in the wild, and there’s a chance you can find its Shiny form.

Completion rewards: 2,000 Stardust, and 15 Great Balls.

These are all Pokémon you can find in the wild. If you’re having trouble catching one of these four, use a Lure on a PokéStop or place an incense on your character. You should find them after walking a few blocks in your neighborhood.

All Festive Friend Collection Challenge Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Collection Pokémon How to catch Dedenne in Holiday attire You can only catch Dedenne wearing a Holiday attire by challenging it to a one-star raid.

Completion rewards: 10 Poké Balls and 10 Great Balls.

Similar to the Ice to Meet You Collection Challenge, this one features a Pokémon that can only appear in raids. You’ll need to track down a one-star raid to find Dedenne and challenge it.

