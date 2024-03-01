How to get Poipole in Pokémon Go

Ultra Beasts are one of the rare Pokémon that appear in Pokémon Go and one to join their ranks after their official debut is Poipole. How you go about catching Poipole is also different, as the traditional Ultra Beasts appear in five-star raids recreated as Wormholes.

Recommended Videos

Poipole is an integral companion for the Pokémon Go World of Wonders season, and you can bring them yourself. There’s only one way to unlock it, and it won’t be through five-star raids. Instead, it’s through a different method, and you do have to go out of your way to acquire it. Poipole will likely reappear in the future, but not for some time in Pokémon Go, so you want to grab it now while you have the chance.

How to catch Poipole in Pokémon Go

You can get Poipole during the World of Wonders season, where it makes its debut. Image via Niantic You can get Poipole during the World of Wonders season, where it makes its debut. Image via Niantic You can get Poipole during the World of Wonders season, where it makes its debut. Image via Niantic

The only way to get a Poipole encounter is through the World of Wonders Special Research in Pokémon Go. It arrives at the beginning of the season, and you do not have to purchase it—it’s a free ticket. It releases on March 1 and is set to go away on June 1, when the World of Wonders season ends.

Poipole makes its appearance during the first part of the World of Wonders ticket. You need to complete the first series of tasks, which include catching 20 Pokémon, spinning 10 Poké Stops, and transferring 10 Pokémon. After you are done, the Poipole encounter starts, and you can add it to your growing collection. Thankfully, Poipole won’t attempt to escape during this encounter, so you don’t have to worry about using your best Poké Balls or a Master Ball on it.

We’re glad to see that the World of Wonders Special Research ticket is available to everyone. It’s similar to Cosmog when it made its debut during the Season of Light. I expect one of the tasks and rewards for working through the World of Wonders Special Research ticket will allow you to evolve Poipole into its next form, Naganadel. I’m looking forward to seeing the stats and attacks for Naganadel when they arrive at the end of the World of Wonders season, and to see how it holds up in the Battle League.

Cosmog did appear a second time, and I imagine that will also happen for Poipole. How that happens remains to be seen. Niantic typically waits to give Pokémon Go players a second chance at catching this rare and mythical Pokémon at rare opportunities. Before it disappears, you have until June 1 to jump into the game to grab the World of Wonders Special Research ticket.