Pokémon Go World of Wonders: All battle league move changes

What buffs and nerfs coming to Pokémon Go's World of Wonders season?
Published: Feb 28, 2024 12:48 pm
Pokémon Go World of Wonders all move changes
With Pokémon Go‘s World of Wonders season beginning on March 1, a new wave of move updates is coming to the battle league. Various Pokémon are getting new attacks, and some of these moves are receiving notable changes that could shake up the impending competitive ladder.

A handful of new attacks are coming to Pokémon Go‘s World of Wonders, along with several nerfs and buffs to existing ones. Running through these details is essential for those regularly participating in the Battle League cups and competitions to ensure your best teams stay in top shape against any opponent. We’re going to cover every move change coming in the season of World of Wonders, highlighting the positives and negatives.

All move change buffs and nerfs in Pokémon Go‘s World of Wonders season

Multiple buffs and nerfs are coming to various attacks for Pokémon Go‘s World of Wonders season, starting on March 1. These changes may hold weight for specific Pokémon, depending on how much they relied on them, and they could tip the balance for some of your favorites.

The move changes for World of Wonders are significantly lighter from previous seasons, but Aqua Tail, Cross Chop, Water Pulse, and Shadow Bone get unneeded buffs. In contrast, Brick Break costs more but is now guaranteed to lower an opponent’s defense stats by one stage.

Move NameMove Changes
Aqua TailIncreased power from 50 to 55
Brick BreakIncreased energy cost
Guaranteed to lower an opponent’s defense by one stage
Cross ChopIncreased power from 50 to 55
Shadow BoneIncrease power from 75 to 80
Water PulseIncrease power from 70 to 80
Lowered energy cost

All new attacks in Pokémon Go‘s World of Wonders season

We have three new attacks coming to Pokémon Go, and they’re available for a handful of select Pokémon at the beginning of the World of Wonders. All three of them are fast attacks.

  • Metal Sound
  • Psywave
  • Sand Attack

Metal Sound and Psywave do three damage in trainer battles and six during Pokémon raids. Hopefully, these two settle around providing three energy bar attacks and likely only require one turn for you to use. However, the best case is they’re closer to Fairy Wind, and they can generate nine energy and take two turns to use.

The second attack, Sand Attack, does far less damage and only has two damage in trainer battles and four in Pokémon raids. It will likely be similar to Fury Cutter, the only fast attack that does two damage and likely provides four energy per turn.

All Pokémon moveset updates in Pokémon Go‘s World of Wonders seasons

These updated attacks will be available immediately when the new season goes live, and you can make use of them so long as you have the Pokémon in your roster, along with an available Fast TM or Charged TM.

MovesAll Pokémon Moveset Updates
Aqua TailGoodra
Brick BreakCrabominable, Crabrawler, Hakamo-o, Kommo-o, Krookodile, Sawk, and Throh
Bullet SeedLileep
Draining KissKirlia
EarthquakeGastrodon
Metal SoundBronzong, Klink, Klang, Klinklang, Magnemite, Magneton, Mangezone, and Wormadam (Trash Cloak)
Mud ShotDiglett, Dugtrio, Golem, and Graveler
PsybeamStarmie
Psycho CutGallade
PsywaveInkay, Lunatone, Malamar, Misdreavus, Mismagius, Mr. Mime, and Solrock
Sand AttackAlolan Diglett, Alolan Dugtrio, Cacena, Cacturne, Flygon, Furfrou, Herdier, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Lillipup, Linoone, Palossand, Sandshrew, Sandygast, Sandslash, Staraptor, Starly, Stoutland, Trapinch, Vibrava, and Zigzagoon
Shadow ClawFeraligatr
Steel WingEmpoleon
Water PulseAraquanid
