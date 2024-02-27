When does Pokémon Go: World of Wonders start and end?

New content is one of the best things about Pokémon Go, with players always looking to what’s coming next, and now we know exactly what that is.

Pokémon Go’s next season will be called World of Wonders. The first announcement of this season took place on Feb. 26, and while it was brief, it did reveal key information about the next content cycle. If you’re an eager trainer like me then you’re probably wondering when the new season will begin. Well, we’ve got you covered with all of the important dates.

When does Pokémon Go: World of Wonders season begin?

Pokémon Go’s next season World of Wonders will kick off on Friday, March 1, right after the ongoing Timeless Travels run comes to an end.

Introducing the next Season in #PokemonGO…

World of Wonders! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/f3z909mr7j — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 26, 2024

This was first announced in a teaser video shared on social media by Niantic. While details on the new season are scarce, it appears we could be headed back to Kanto given all of the creatures shown in this clip come from the region.

Of course, we’ll have to see exactly what World of Wonders has in store to know for sure. With a Pokémon Presents scheduled for Feb. 27, expect more to be unveiled there.

When does Pokémon Go: World of Wonders season end?

Like all Pokémon Go seasons, World of Wonders will run for around three months. That means you can expect this particular content cycle to end on (or quite close to) Friday, May 31. As expected, that means we’ll be getting four seasons in 2024, with World of Wonders likely taking us directly into the year’s midpoint. That’s a whole lot of Pokémon Go action to look forward to and there’s never been a better time to play the game.