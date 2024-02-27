Charcadet joins Pokémon Go in March as an Egg-exclusive—and fans are smoldering

Niantic has confirmed Charcadet will be the next Pokémon from Pokémon Scarlet & Violet to join Pokémon Go—but some players are less than thrilled about its inclusion.

This news was only briefly touched upon in Feb. 27’s Pokémon Presents showcase, but Niantic followed up after the stream with further details in an official blog post. Firstly, Charcadet will debut in March, specifically on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. However, from the sound of it, you won’t be able to encounter it in the wild; Charcadet will only ever hatch from Eggs. What’s more, while it can hatch from 2 km, 5 km, or 10 km Eggs, this will only be for the duration of a special Pokémon Horizons themed event. Once it wraps up on March 11, Charcadet will be limited to 10km Eggs only.

Screenshot via The Official Pokémon YouTube Channel

Anyone who regularly plays Pokémon Go knows how tedious it is to hatch Eggs, assuming you’re not paying real money for the Incubators, which can make them hatch faster. On top of that, you don’t know which Pokémon will hatch from the Egg, so there’s no guarantee your next one will give you a Charcadet, wasting your time and potentially money. As such, plenty of fans have aired their frustrations on the Pokémon Go subreddit.

“New mon hatch only, a couple days after Go Tour that encouraged hatching a crap ton of eggs? Too soon, too soon,” wrote Plus-Pomegranate8045, with both Justdough17 and ResortDazzling6881 mentioning how they still have leftover eggs they’ve yet to hatch. ProbablyADitto, meanwhile, is “so tired of hatch events and hatch-only Pokémon. And not just for the obvious reason.”

Obtaining Charcadet is going to be particularly annoying for completionists since it has two different evolutions, so you need to hatch two Charcadet if you want a full PokéDex. To evolve it into Armarouge, you need to defeat 30 Psychic types while Charcadet is your buddy. To get Ceruledge, it’s the exact same method but with 30 Ghost types instead.

This was only a small part of a wider set of announcements from The Pokémon Company, most of which have been received far more positively. For instance, there’s a new digital version of the trading card game coming to mobile phones called Pokémon TCG Pocket, and a new Pokémon Legends game for 2025 set in the Kalos region from Pokémon X & Y.