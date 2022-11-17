One of the newer, and creepier, Pokémon that is making its debut in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is Charcadet. While there are a ton of new cute Pokémon, Charcadet definitely leans more toward the spooky designs.

This Fire-type Pokémon will elude a lot of people, even though it can be found in quite a wide area. Described as the “fire child” Pokémon, Charcadet is a super rare spawn and players don’t really have an easy way to find it. It likely will depend on a lot of luck.

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

Although the yellow highlighted area in the map above shows a wide area of where this Pokémon could be, early indications seem to insinuate that this Pokémon could have a static location. The only confirmed location so far that this Pokémon was seen was by the Flying Titan Pokémon in West Province (Area One) by the West Paldean sea.

Players can check the map below to see the location that has been verified so far. But based on the highlighted map, there are likely more locations where the Pokémon can be found. Because the game has just recently launched, not much information is known about this very rarely seen Pokémon.

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

This article will be updated as more information is released, but for now, players should keep an eye out when they enter any of the ruins. Some reports have mentioned that Charcadet has been in those areas and possibly around the location of the Titan Pokémon.