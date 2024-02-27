Pokémon TCG Pocket game looks to rival Marvel Snap with new format

Today’s Pokémon Presents showcase announced a new mobile game based on the trading card game titled Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket.

If you’re familiar with Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, it’s essentially a Pokémon version of that. You can acquire card packs, build decks, and then take part in quick-paced battles against other players. It’s in development at Creatures Inc. and DeNA, the same studio behind Pokémon Masters EX, which is fitting since it also features much faster Pokémon battles.

Battles will be more streamlined than the actual card game. Screenshot via The Official Pokemon YouTube Channel

The card game has had digital versions before, but Pokémon TCG Pocket is no doubt aiming to replicate the same success as Duel Links and Marvel Snap and function more like a traditional collectible card game. Much like the latter, Pokémon TCG Pocket will feature 3D variants of card art, though it’s going one step further with immersive cards, allowing you to delve deep into the art and survey the background. Almost like mini biomes filled with other Pokémon, not just the main one on the card.

Battles are described as being more streamlined, so they’ll not only go by quicker (again, just like Duel Links and Marvel Snap), but this should make the rules easier to digest and attract players who may find the card game difficult to understand. Despite targeting more casual fans, I still expect an intense competitive scene to form around this game. Maybe we could even see it become part of the annual tournaments?

At the time of writing, Pokémon TCG Pocket is scheduled to release later this year for iOS and Android devices, and it’s described as a “free-to-start” game, effectively confirming microtransactions. That’s hardly surprising, but this then begs the question of what sort of monetization will be implemented. Presumably, you’ll be able to buy new card packs with actual money, but we’ll need to wait for more concrete details.

This wasn’t the only new game announcement either because the showcase wrapped up with a teaser for another Pokémon Legends game, one set in the Kalos region from Pokémon X & Y.