Mega Mewtwo, Necrozma, and dozens of unreleased Pokémon found in new Pokémon Go data mines

Recent Pokémon Go data mines have been on the money when it comes to revealing upcoming content for the game. In the most recent set of backend pulls, assets for dozens of unreleased Pokémon like Mega Mewtwo, Necrozma, and more were all discovered.

All of these data mines typically drop on the Silph Road community Reddit first with varying levels of context. This time, the info dump was just pages of assets for Pokémon that aren’t available in Pokémon Go yet but are expected to be added at some point in the future.

Niantic is gearing up for another big year of Mega Evolution. Image via Niantic

This specific data mine might be one of the biggest asset dumps in recent memory in terms of importance as it contains the remaining Mega Evolutions that have not been released, a handful of Legendary and Mythical Pokémon, several Hisuian Pokémon, and unreleased species from Gens VI, VII, and IX.

It looks like both Aegislash and Wishiwashi will finally be coming to the game in upcoming events as both form-changing Pokémon now have assets live in the backend alongside Lycanrock Duck Form. Likewise, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Drampa, Pyukumuku, Cetoddle, and Cetitan are all visible now, too. The latter IX evolutionary line will likely be added in an upcoming December Pokémon Go event judging by the recent focus on Paldean species.

A handful of unreleased Hisuian species from Pokémon Legends: Arceus were also included in the data mine. Wyrdeer, Hisuian Samurott, Hisuian Decidueye, and Hisuian Typhlosion are all there with the Origin Forms for Palkia and Dialga. Considering we will likely see a Go Tour: Sinnoh in February this year, we could get a larger focus on the Hisui region to pair with Gen IV Shinies.

That theory is backed by some of the new costumed Pokémon featured in the dump, which include a new Flying Pikachu, Pikachu wearing a new shirt, Christmas-themed outfits for Pikachu and Psyduck’s evolution lines, and a pair of Pikachu wearing Dawn and Lucas’ hats from Diamond and Pearl.

The last inclusion is the final handful of Mega Evolved Pokémon that have not been added to Pokémon Go yet despite the feature being over three years old in the game. Mega Mewtwo X and Y, Mega Metagross, Mega Sharpedo, Mega Camerupt, Mega Mawile, Mega Audino, and Mega Lucario now have assets. Along with that list, we still haven’t seen the release of Mega Heracross or Mega Gallade, though Mega Lucario might be a part of Go Tour: Sinnoh.

This substantial chunk of assets hints at roughly the next six to nine months of Pokémon Go content since Niantic tends to roll out events with at least one new Pokémon or Mega Evolution. That takes into account roughly four events per month, not counting a big one like Go Tour that can feature multiple debuts.

Fans are speculating that the next season of content, which begins on Dec. 1, will feature several of these Pokémon leading up to Go Tour: Sinnoh. Additionally, the community is also convinced Mega Mewtwo will be featured either as part of the Pokémon Day celebrations in February or Go Fest 2024 next summer. But none of this information has been shared directly by the developers, so we will need to wait for official confirmation of a Pokémon or form’s debut before getting too excited.