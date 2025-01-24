McDonald’s Pokémon cards (2025) price list

The Pokémon x McDonald’s collaboration offers a great opportunity to pick up unique cards while grabbing a bite to eat. While most of the cards may seem unassuming at first, some hold value and are worth examining as a collector looking to fill up a binder.

Below, we’ve listed every McDonald’s Pokémon card for the 2024-2025 Dragon Discovery collaboration with its current value to help you hunt down the best picks for your collection.

All Pokémon McDonald’s card prices for 2025

Despite being fairly easy to obtain, some of the Pokémon cards available in the McDonald’s promotion for 2024-2025 are picking up in price based on their artwork and featured critter. While they might not be as pricey as the new Umbreon from Prismatic Evolutions, they still hold some value.

We’ve used data from eBay, TCGPlayer, and Card Market to gather the prices below, prioritizing active auction data. As the collaboration is still live at the time of writing, the prices may continue to fluctuate, so keep an eye on them if you want a particular one for your collection.

Charizard (001/015)

Is it any wonder that this card has gone down well with fans? Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Number Type Current prices Charizard 001/015 Fire $1—$5

Charizard is usually the most expensive card in a set, but surprisingly, this is not the most valuable Dragon Discovery card. It’s still relatively valuable, ranging from $1 to $5 on resale platforms, but it’s possible to grab a good-quality copy without having to spend much.

Dragonite (Holofoil) (012/015)

This is a simple yet punchy card. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Number Type Current prices Dragonite 012/015 Dragon $2—$5.50

In terms of Dragon Discovery holofoil prices, Dragonite is one of the most expensive on the list. Based on our research, the prices range from $2 to $5.50, which is relatively high for this collaboration.

It should come as no surprise to collectors to see this—Dragonite is very popular, the artwork is adorable, and the card itself seems promising from a player’s perspective.

Dragapult (006/015)

Dragon Launcher may be a wordy attack, but it’s strong. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Number Type Current prices Dragapult 006/015 Psychic $0.10—$1

Despite looking like an interesting pull from a competitive perspective, the Dragapult promo from the Dragon Discovery list isn’t too valuable. The most expensive listings we found for it placed it at $1, but it’s possible to nab a high-quality copy for much less.

Drampa (Holofoil) (015/015)

Benched damage can sometimes be a good thing. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Number Type Current prices Drampa 015/015 Colorless $1—$3

Drampa is one of the most visually striking cards on offer here, with its pale color scheme making for an interesting contrast with the holofoil design. It’s on the more expensive side, with most platforms placing it at around $2 to $3.

Eevee (013/015)

This card is remarkably similar to the popular Pocket version of Eevee. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Number Type Current prices Eevee 013/015 Colorless $0.20—$0.80

Eevee has arguably never been more popular than right now in the TCG scene, thanks to Prismatic Evolutions—but surprisingly, this promo card doesn’t hold much value and can be found in solid condition for under $1 on most resale platforms.

Hatenna (005/015)

If you’re a fan of cute Psychic-types, you’re in luck. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Number Type Current prices Hatenna 005/015 Psychic $0.10—$0.20

Alongside Quagsire, Hatenna is one of the least valuable cards on this list. The price for this card is currently sat at around $0.10 on most platforms. Due to the fact it’s not a holofoil, and the critter isn’t exceptionally popular, it likely won’t go any higher than this.

Hydreigon (Holofoil) (010/015)

This is one of the most competitively viable cards in the list. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Eports

Card Number Type Current prices Hydreigon 010/015 Dark $0.60—$0.95

Some of the cards in the Pokémon x McDonald’s collab list aren’t particularly viable in terms of competitive gameplay, but this Hydreigon—originally from Paldea Evolved—is worth grabbing as a player thanks to the synergy between its attack and Ability.

In terms of monetary value, though, this holofoil is middle-of-the-road for Dragon Discovery. It currently sits comfortably under $1 on every resale platform, and based on the other key cards in this list, it’s unlikely that it will go much higher.

Jigglypuff (004/015)

This adorable card is one of the cutest McDonald’s promos on offer. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Number Type Current prices Jigglypuff 004/015 Psychic $0.20—$0.39

In terms of cute Pokémon designs, Jigglypuff is second to none. Despite the lovely artwork, this card is one of the most affordable pieces on the list, selling in the range of $0.20 to $0.39.

Koraidon (Holofoil) (008/015)

Koraidon requires a lot of Energy, but it can hit hard. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Number Type Current prices Koraidon 008/015 Fighting $0.85—$4

With an almost cataclysmic card design, this holofoil is one of the most visually striking on the list, featuring artwork from the Scarlet and Violet base set. Prices vary drastically depending on platform and quality, ranging from under $1 to just up to $4.

Miraidon (Holofoil) (003/015)

This electrifying card offers Bench sniping capabilities. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Number Type Current prices Miraidon 003/015 Lightning $0.20—$3

Miraidon is a popular Pokémon with competitive TCG players, but it’s not always a hit for collectors. In this set, it doesn’t hold an overwhelming amount of value, with the most expensive listings we found for it featuring a price of around $3.

Pikachu (Holofoil) (002/015)

The franchise mascot is represented well by this sunny card. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Number Type Current prices Pikachu 002/015 Lightning $2—$8.50

While it is possible to grab a good-quality copy of this card for just a couple of dollars, the Pikachu holofoil is the most expensive Dragon Discovery McDonald’s card. The highest price we found for it was close to $9, with other sites placing it around that mark, too.

Quagsire (007/015)

The epitome of “no thoughts, head empty.” Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Number Type Current prices Quagsire 007/015 Fighting $0.10—$0.20

The Dragon Discovery Quagsire is one of the cheapest in the set, popping up on most platforms for $0.20 or even less than that in some cases. It’s not an overly valuable card, but the art by Otumami is adorable, and it could prove useful in deck-building in some niche cases.

Rayquaza (014/015)

The art for this card is earth-shatteringly cool. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Number Type Current prices Rayquaza 014/015 Colorless $0.20—$0.99

At first glance, this card may seem like it should be somewhat expensive—Rayquaza is a beloved ‘mon, and this artwork from the Sword and Shield era looks wicked—but it’s one of the more affordable options on the list.

We found the card selling for under $1 on most platforms, with a few higher-priced listings that didn’t seem to have any traction. If you’re a Rayquaza fan, you can nab this card for a great price without worrying about its condition.

Roaring Moon (Holofoil) (011/015)

Roaring Moon has seen plenty of competitive play. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Number Type Current prices Roaring Moon 011/015 Dark $1—$6

Out of the set list, we found Roaring Moon to have one of the widest price ranges online. Some copies of the card sold for around $6, but a few copies were nabbed for just $1. If you’re interested in this holofoil promo, it’s worth shopping around to find the best price.

Umbreon (009/015)

Considering how popular Umbreon is, this card is very affordable. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Number Type Current prices Umbreon 009/015 Dark $0.80

Umbreon doesn’t have a holofoil version in this card list, which is likely why the price feels so low for this Eeveelution. It’s usually a heavy-hitter in the collector’s scene, particularly with Special Illustration Rares, but this promo is incredibly affordable.

While some of the McDonald’s Dragon Discovery cards might not hold much value at the time of writing, this could change in the future as newer set lists continue to roll out. These promo collaborations have been taking place for years now, meaning this likely won’t be the last set of this kind.

