Can Xurkitree be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Xurkitree is a powerful Pokémon, and when he’s back in Pokémon Go raids, many players dip into their raid pass reserves to add him to the collection. If you already have Xurkitree in your Pokédex, then maybe Shiny hunting Xurkitree could pique your interest.

Before setting out to search for a Shiny variant of any Pokémon, you should confirm whether its Shiny version is in Pokémon Go or not. Considering getting encounters with rare and powerful Pokémon requires significant levels of effort, you’ll always want to make the most out of your time.

Is Shiny Xurkitree in Pokémon Go?

You’ll have to wait a little longer. Image via Pokemon.com

No, Shiny Xurkitree isn’t in Pokémon Go yet. Though the Ultra Beasts Pheromosa, Buzzwole, and Xurkitree came to Pokémon Go in 2022, they haven’t received their Shiny variants. Generally, Niantic organizes a separate event when it adds a Pokémon’s Shiny version to the game.

When will Shiny Xurkitree come to Pokémon Go?

Shiny Xurkitree doesn’t have an official release date in Pokémon Go. When it’s finally time for its release, Niantic will likely announce its arrival with a blog post alongside its corresponding event.

Depending on Shiny Xurkitree’s debut event, there can also be alternative ways of acquiring the Pokémon. In most cases, we generally get to grind raid battles to get the most encounters possible to increase our odds of getting a Shiny. Niantic can also give us a few more chances with Field Research tasks or other event-related quests.

How to beat Xurkitree in Pokémon Go

You should use Ground-type Pokémon and moves to beat Xurkitree. Ground types are the perfect solution for Pokémon who are resistant to Electric, Flying, and Steel types. Against parties stacked with Ground types, Xurkitree won’t stand a chance in raids.