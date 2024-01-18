Pokémon Go datamine shows Scarlet and Violet Legendaries, more Ultra Beasts on the horizon

With several big Pokémon Go events on the horizon, new updates are being prepped in the game’s code—which also means a fresh datamine is giving us a sneak peek into some unreleased content. This time, that includes more Legendary Pokémon and missing Ultra Beasts that should be added during future events.

Recommended Videos

A full list of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Legendary Pokémon from the non-DLC content is now featured in Pokémon Go’s code. This means Koraidon, Miraidon, and the four Treasures of Ruin all have some data in the game, including a full list of movesets that PokéMiners was able to pull. As noted by known dataminer mattyoukhana, however, the move data is the only new info and some of this data has been in the game for quite some time.

Annihilape also got a small update so it can learn Shadow Ball! Image via Niantic

With how frequently Niantic has been dropping Pokémon SV content in Pokémon Go as of late, including the debut of Annihilape during the next Battle Week event and Revavroom coming soon after, the inclusion of some Legendaries here isn’t surprising. We likely won’t see Koraidon, Miraidon, Wo-Chien, Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, or Chi-Yu for some time—though they could have been updated early in preparation for a larger event like Pokémon Go Fest this Summer.

As a warning, there are additional flags for Koraidon and Miraidon that list them as Apex and Ultimate respectively. The Apex and Ultimate forms for Koraidon and Miraidon simply denote their battle-ready appearance rather than the limited build you meet and ride on throughout the Gen IX. It is nothing new. For anyone wondering about the remaining Ultra Beasts that have not been released yet, Poipole, Naganadel, Stakataka, and Blacephalon have all been updated with movesets alongside Zeraora. We are also still waiting on Necrozma’s release, so another Alolan-themed season of content or series of events could be on the way at some point this year.

Since some of this data has been in Pokémon Go for multiple months, barring the new movesets, the odds of most of it being included in any upcoming events for this season are relatively low. It is more likely we will see Aegislash, Wishiwashi, and some of the unreleased Mega Evolutions that have more assets from previous datamines first.