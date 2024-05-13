Necrozma fusions are coming to Pokémon Go Fest 2024—but with a few cosmic twists

Niantic is rolling out the red carpet for Necrozma during Pokémon Go Fest 2024, bringing the Legendary to the game along with its fusion variants. Though the way you collect them all is different than you might expect.

Recommended Videos

Starting with Go Fest 2024: Sendai on May 30, players can encounter Necrozma in special event raids as it makes its debut. Additionally, the ability to fuse your captured Necrozma with either Solgaleo or Lunala to get Dusk Mane Necrozma or Dawn Wings Necrozma will also open up. This is technically the first time a fusion mechanic like this has been added to Pokémon Go, despite Kyurem’s fusions previously being pushed live by accident in December, so a new method to obtain these Pokémon will also be implemented.

Get ready to soar on newly fused wings. Image via Niantic

To fuse a Necrozma with either your Solgaleo or Lunala, you must first collect 1,000 Solar Fusion Energy or Lunar Fusion Energy—to pair with 30 Necrozma Candy and 30 Cosmog Candy. These new Energy types function in a similar way to Mega Energy or Primal Energy, in that it is only used to fuse Necrozma with the other Legendaries, with Niantic labeling them as “very rare sources of power.” And the method to obtain Solar and Lunar Energy will change throughout Go Fest’s summer event schedule.

To start, Solar Fusion Energy and Lunar Fusion Energy will only be obtainable for players participating in Go Fest 2024’s physical events in Sendai, Madrid, and New York City. There, it will be featured in branching Special Research as a reward. Once we reach Go Fest 2024: Global on July 13 and 14, Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma will join the five-star raid rotation and award their respective Fusion Energy if you defeat them.

Other, free Special Research has also been confirmed, where you can research Ultra Wormholes and encounter another Cosmog. Marshadow will make its debut through event-exclusive research during Go Fest too.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more